Dr. Daniel Townsend Brings Silhouette InstaLift™ To SkinHealth Center And GloMD In Massachusetts

Silhouette InstaLift offers men and women the ability to contour and add volume to the lower face while maintaining a naturally lifted look. The treatment is completed using only local anesthesia, takes approximately 45 minutes and requires minimal downtime.

"Silhouette InstaLift targets and fulfills a growing need in the explosive skin rejuvenation category," says Dr. Townsend. "Silhouette InstaLift is a game-changing solution for patients who do not want surgery."

Results are visible immediately and improve over a three-month time span, with lasting effects that last 18-24 months. Patients love the instant lift to the mid-face area, plus the treatment gradually adds volume by stimulating the regeneration of Type I and Type III collagen. At two weeks, the majority of patients rated themselves looking four to five years younger.*

Silhouette InstaLift is made from glycolide/L-lactide (PLGA), a biomedical copolymer that is well tolerated by the body. Over time the sutures are naturally absorbed while stimulating production of collagen to aid in healthy skin renewal for natural-looking, long lasting results.

Learn more about Silhouette InstaLift by visiting https://www.skinhealthcenters.com.

SkinHealth – Boston

37 Newbury Street, 5th Floor

Boston, MA 02116

617-267-7546 (SKIN)

https://www.skinhealthcenters.com

GloMD – Andover

138 Haverhill Street

Andover, MA 01810

978-475-7600

http://www.glomdspa.com

About Sinclair Pharma

SINCLAIR is an aesthetic dermatology company renowned for its skin-care expertise: Providing best in class products that enable physicians all around the world to meet their patients need for safe and effective rejuvenation solutions. SINCLAIR is committed to support medical professionals with excellent customer service and high quality training programs. For more information: www.instalift.com

*A Prospective, Masked, Controlled Feasibility Study of the Method for Measuring Facial Lift Following Treatment with Silhouete InstaLift. (n=20 subjects)

