Dr. Datta And His Revolutionary eDisc Sculpt Technique Help Offensive Lineman Gabe Megginson Play Football Again

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois State senior guard, Gabe Megginson, is a big guy at 6'5/305, when he started having some serious back pain, he knew he had to find a fast and lasting solution for his condition or his blooming football career could be over.

Enters Dr. Sukdeb Datta, Head Surgeon at Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center in New York City. Megginson's personal physician recommended they should contact Dr. Datta to learn more about his revolutionary spine surgery technique and see if Dr. Datta could help the young athlete.

Dr. Sukdeb Datta Gabe Megginson and Dr. Datta

Megginson was in so much pain and discomfort that he had to stop playing football at the end of the summer. After consulting with Dr. Datta in September, Megginson agreed to fly from Illinois to NYC and have laser back surgery at Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center.

"The eDisc Sculpt technique is a precise technique that allows us to address the disc herniation using a tiny microscope. No muscles are cut, and no metal is inserted, leading to a much faster recovery time, which is ideal for young athletes such as Gabe Megginson," said Dr. Sukdeb Datta. "Additionally, the integrity of the back muscles is still intact, and leads to a much more stable and anatomic spine," continued Dr. Datta.

The surgery was successful. Within 30 minutes after the surgery was completed, Megginson felt complete pain relief and was back on his feet. In less than two days after the surgery, the young football player was no longer suffering from any back pain nor had any discomfort.

"Dr. Datta and his staff are hands down the best I've ever been around. Jorge Santos, set me up with a smoother trip than I could've ever imagined. From Doctor, to front desk, they are the kindest and most professional staff I have ever been around," said Gabe Megginson. "I had surgery, walked out of the hospital, and instantly felt 100x better. I would recommend this clinic to anybody and everybody who is going through back pain!" continued Megginson.

Dr. Datta's minimally invasive procedure ensures a very small cut in the back of the patient which significantly cuts down on recovery time. The small incision means that there is less chance of getting an infection and therefore less risk involved.

Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center is nationally renowned for using state-of-the-art and safe techniques to serve their patients. The groundbreaking eDisc Sculpt Technique was pioneered by Dr. Sukdeb Datta and is unique to Datta Endoscopic Back Surgery and Pain Center. This procedure has revolutionized the back surgery industry by minimizing recovery time from weeks to just a few hours. In many cases, patients can go back to their normal lives in fewer than four hours after procedure.

For more information contact:

Marc Weismann (GloCreative)

786-623-3911

228227@email4pr.com

SOURCE Datta Endoscopic