Dr. Dave Ulrich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From The Institute for Management Studies

RENO, Nev., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Management Studies (IMS), a pioneer in leadership development for organizations, announced that Dr. Dave Ulrich will receive its Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to organizational development and the HR profession. The award will be presented to Dr. Ulrich during a special event on March 16 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. ET.

It is the fourth time in its 47-year history that IMS has presented the award: the first to Dr. Russell Ackoff for his work in systems thinking; the second to Dr. Marshall Goldsmith for his achievements in leadership development and coaching; and the third, last year, to Dr. Beverly Kaye for her contributions to career development.

Dr. Ulrich's research and writing have earned him the title "the Father of Modern HR." He is ranked as the #1 management guru by Business Week and was profiled by Fast Company as one of the world's top 10 creative people in business. Ulrich is listed as a top 5 coach in Forbes and recognized on Thinkers50 as one of the world's leading business thinkers. His work seeks out new ideas that tackle some of the world's toughest challenges faced by organizations.

Dr. Ulrich has authored or co-authored over 30 books and 200 articles on leadership and organizational design. His latest book, with Arthur Yeung, Reinventing the Organization: How Companies Can Deliver Radically Greater Value in Fast-Changing Markets (2019), provides a six-step framework to build and lead organizations that are responsive to fast-changing markets.

Dr. Ulrich has spoken in 88 countries and has worked with over half of the Fortune 200 to improve their organizational performance. He is co-founder of the RBL Group, a consulting firm that increases business results through leadership, organization, and human resources. Ulrich's other pursuits include being editor of Human Resource Management for 10 years, a trustee and advisor to universities and other professional groups, and serving on the Herman Miller board for 15 years.

"People are our greatest asset," said Dr. Ulrich. "Developing people to optimize their capacity is a strategic priority. Last year will go down in history as a year of unprecedented shock, change, and volatility. A year ago, business and HR leaders were encouraged to adapt to the 'future of work,' where they had to respond to rapid technology evolutions. Now, HR is center stage, needing to reinvent 'today's and tomorrow's work.' I am very honored that my work in this area is being recognized by IMS with this award."

Charles Good, president of The Institute for Management Studies, stated, "Dave Ulrich's contributions have played a significant role in shaping organizational development. His efforts have helped transform HR practices to align with customer needs and integrate around organization capabilities. We're honored to give him the Lifetime Achievement Award from IMS."

