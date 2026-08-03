DR. DAVID AMRON TESTIFIES BEFORE U.S. SENATE SPECIAL COMMITTEE ON AGING ON AI-ENABLED FRAUD TARGETING OLDER AMERICANS

Internationally Recognized Lipedema Surgeon Shares Firsthand Experience with AI-Generated Medical Impersonation and Calls for Stronger Protections for Patients

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, Dr. David Amron, Founder and Medical Director of The Roxbury Institute and Founder and Chair of The Lipedema Society, appeared before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging to testify during "The AI Deception Machine: Deepfakes, Chatbots, and the New Frontier of Senior Fraud."

Dr. Amron joined Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Rick Scott, Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand, Senators Mark Kelly and Tommy Tuberville, other lawmakers, consumer advocates, cybersecurity experts, banking leaders, and a fraud victim to examine the growing threat artificial intelligence poses to older Americans.

Dr. Amron was invited to Washington to testify after his name, image, voice, and professional reputation were unlawfully used in a sophisticated AI-generated medical impersonation scam to promote a fraudulent so-called "miracle" lipedema cream. His appearance before the Committee focused on raising awareness, bringing the issue directly to Congress, and helping advance legislation to create stronger protections for patients, physicians, older Americans, and other consumers.

The deceptive advertisements incorporated authentic footage from Dr. Amron's YouTube channel that was manipulated to make it appear he had endorsed the product. The scammers also created an entirely AI-generated likeness, image, and voice of his colleague, Dr. Karen Herbst, Head of Research and Director of Diagnostic and Preventative Medicine at The Roxbury Institute. AI-generated celebrity images and stolen media logos were also used to create polished advertisements that appeared entirely legitimate.

Several individuals purchased the fraudulent product before learning the advertisements were fabricated, including one of Dr. Amron's own patients.

The scam first came to light after concerned patients began contacting The Roxbury Institute with questions about the advertisements. As soon as the fraud was identified, Dr. Amron and his team began investigating and reporting the coordinated scam to Facebook, the fraudulent social media accounts responsible for publishing the advertisements, the domain registrars hosting the websites, Google Ads, and the major search engines directing consumers to the scam.

Despite persistent reporting efforts, each time one version was removed, another quickly appeared, highlighting the limitations of existing reporting systems in combating coordinated AI-enabled fraud.

After exhausting every available reporting mechanism, Dr. Amron brought national attention to the issue through NBC's TODAY Show, helping expose the sophisticated scam and educate consumers about the growing dangers of AI-generated medical impersonation.

The bipartisan Senate hearing examined how artificial intelligence is increasingly being exploited through deepfakes, voice cloning, chatbots, and other emerging technologies to target older Americans with sophisticated scams. Throughout the hearing, lawmakers and expert witnesses emphasized the urgent need for stronger consumer protections, greater accountability, improved public education, and enhanced collaboration between government and the private sector.

"What disturbed me most was not that someone had misused my image. It was knowing that scammers had used my name and reputation to deceive the very people I have dedicated my career to helping," said Dr. David Amron. "This problem is no longer theoretical. It is happening right now, and the consequences for patient safety, medical ethics, and the integrity of healthcare information are profound."

During his testimony, Dr. Amron warned that the consequences of AI-generated medical fraud extend far beyond financial loss. Patients may delay legitimate medical care for a progressive disease like lipedema, rely on products falsely presented as physician-endorsed, and allow their condition to worsen, and allow their condition to worsen.

Perhaps most damaging, these scams erode the trust patients place in their physicians, leaving them uncertain about whom they can trust for legitimate medical guidance.

Dr. Amron also urged Congress to improve accountability for those who create and distribute AI-generated impersonation scams and ensure that laws keep pace with rapidly advancing technology.

His testimony underscored the growing threat AI-enabled fraud poses not only to older Americans, but also to patient safety, medical ethics, and public trust in healthcare. By sharing his firsthand experience, Dr. Amron hopes to help drive meaningful policy solutions that better protect patients and consumers from increasingly sophisticated AI-generated deception.

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About The Roxbury Institute

The Roxbury Institute, founded by Dr. David Amron in Los Angeles, is a nationally recognized multidisciplinary center specializing in advanced treatment for individuals with fat disorders and those seeking aesthetic and medical dermatology care. Built on clinical excellence and innovative research, the Institute has offices in Salt Lake City and Tucson. Its specialties include advanced lipedema treatment, liposculpture, and revision liposuction, supported by divisions in Research, Diagnosis and Prevention, Advanced Lipedema Treatment, and Aesthetic Medicine and Dermatology. These programs address complex and often misunderstood conditions while advancing scientific knowledge, setting national standards of care, and providing evidence-based, patient-focused treatment. From diagnosis through long-term care, The Roxbury Institute reflects a commitment to enduring patient outcomes and comprehensive support.

To learn more, please visit: www.theroxburyinstitute.com.

SOURCE The Roxbury Institute