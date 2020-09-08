Dr. David Chao AKA "The Pro Football Doc" Becomes Official Injury Expert of FanDuel

Traditionally, NFL teams are not forthcoming with precise injury details, particularly during games, in order to avoid giving information to opponents. Pro Football Doc not only identifies and diagnoses player injuries, but also assesses what the injury will mean to individual player statistics and team outcomes. With the NFL forging ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic, insights into the health of players and teams will be more important than ever for bettors and fantasy players.

The proprietary Injury Index is designed to give players an edge as they consider their wages and fantasy football activities. Approximately, 48 hours prior to each game, Dr. Chao's subscribers receive access to the Injury Index. All ratings are expressed as letter grades for easy reference and are based solely on team injuries without bias towards team abilities. Ratings are displayed for the health of each team overall as well as for each team's offense, defense, running and passing games.

For in-game or halftime bettors, the real-time Player Updates are an invaluable tool. The Pro Football Doc team watches all NFL games to monitor injuries as they happen. Injury assessments are available to subscribers immediately, which allows for bettors to act prior to point spread moves. The Player Updates, along with the Injury Index, make the platform a natural partner for FanDuel. FanDuel bettors and fantasy enthusiasts will glean immediate insights from Dr. Chao as he provides a better understanding of each NFL matchup which will enable a competitive advantage both before kickoff and once the game has started.

Dr. Chao served as head team physician for the San Diego Chargers for 17 years. Upon leaving the Chargers, the Harvard-educated doctor started tweeting his observations about real-time injuries as they were occurring during NFL games. His accuracy at diagnosing and assessing player injuries was quickly noticed and Dr. Chao has become a regular in sports radio and television circles. "No one has better perspective on injuries, how they happen, and what they mean than Dr. Chao. It's impressive," said Ian Rapoport, leading NFL insider.

"Partnering with FanDuel allows us broader exposure to NFL fans," said Dr. David Chao, Pro Football Doc. "Their subscribers will now have a competitive advantage with access to injury data and insights. With the relaunch of our website, our product is better than ever."

The Pro Football Doc website also offers a Players/Teams search feature that lists all recent injury information pertaining to specific players - including color coded health grades and Doc's player updates from the beginning of the season. In addition, videos are posted on the site to review the latest injury information: pre-game inactive players, half-time updates, post-game wraps and news as it occurs.

For more information, please visit www.ProFootballDoc.com.

About Pro Football Doc

Pro Football Doc gives bettors and fantasy players the injury information they need to give them an edge at www.profootballdoc.com. The proprietary Injury Index, which assigns letter grades to the health of each team overall as well as for each team's offense, defense, running game and passing game gives subscribers unique insights into the value of individual players and team matchups. The real-time Player Updates give in-game and halftime bettors a significant advantage as they receive relevant injury assessments live during games, which allows them to act prior to point spread moves. Other tools on the website include searchable team and player injury databases, pre-game, halftime and post-game videos, relevant articles and insights from Dr. Chao. Dr. David Chao, aka "Pro Football Doc," was the San Diego Chargers' team doctor for 17 years. Doc has a unique ability to quickly diagnose injuries and assess their impact on performance, recovery and season-long value. As featured in Outkick the Coverage, New York Times, Sirius FM, CNBC and Forbes.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

SOURCE Pro Football Doc

