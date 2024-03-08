Dr. David Liu Joins GenScript's Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Company's Innovation Strategy

"We are thrilled to have Dr. David Liu on board to guide our initiatives," said Sherry Shao, Rotating Chief Executive Officer of GenScript. "His expertise in genome editing, chemistry, and synthetic biology will provide invaluable insights as we continue to develop and provide innovative tools and solutions, particularly in the area of genome engineering."

"The SAB is enriched with scientific giants whose pioneering research has significantly propelled the fields of genome editing and cell and gene therapy," said Ray Chen, Ph.D., President of the Life Science Group at GenScript. "Dr. Liu's extensive knowledge and innovation will be instrumental to GenScript as we strive to enhance our platform with the aim of accelerating transformative breakthroughs to patients."

The notable contributions of Dr. Liu's laboratory include the invention of two precise gene editing methods that do not require double-stranded DNA breaks: base editing, a groundbreaking method for the precise introduction of single-letter gene edits, and prime editing, a highly versatile genome editing technology that installs precise substitutions, insertions, or deletions and is inherently resistant to off-target editing. His research through the use of phage-assisted continuous evolution (PACE) has paved the way for the discovery of proteins with novel therapeutic potential, and his pioneering of DNA-encoded small-molecule libraries laid a foundation for the current use of DNA-encoded libraries to accelerate drug discovery.

Dr. Liu, Professor at Harvard University, Broad Institute, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute, holds numerous prestigious awards and has been elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. His over 258 publications and more than 105 issued U.S. patents demonstrate his commitment and influence in the fields of chemistry, biology, and therapeutics.

With Dr. Liu's addition, GenScript's SAB now encompasses leading experts across the full spectrum of genome editing and cell and gene therapy. The collective expertise of the SAB will further GenScript's vision to empower researchers to develop innovative therapies that have the potential to revolutionize patient care.

