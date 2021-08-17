Dr. David Nash, Katherine Capps to Headline hc1's 2021 Precision Health Virtual Summit

Precision health leaders and innovators will share the secrets to delivering scalable personalized care to all patients Tweet this

Dr. Nash is the Founding Dean Emeritus of Jefferson College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University and currently serves as the Dr. Raymond C. and Doris N. Grandon Professor of Health Policy. Named to Modern Healthcare's list of Most Powerful Persons in Healthcare multiple times, Dr. Nash is internationally recognized for his work in public accountability for outcomes, physician leadership development and quality of care improvement. His presentation, "Precision Health and Population Health: Friends or Foes," will focus on how two of healthcare's priority initiatives can work in tandem to achieve cost, access and clinical outcomes goals.

"We are excited to build on the success of last year's inaugural Precision Health Virtual Summit by showcasing some of the top precision health thought leaders at this year's event. In Dr. David Nash and Katherine Capps, our keynote speakers, we have two of the leading authorities sharing thought provoking, actionable strategies," said Brad Bostic, Chairman and CEO of hc1, who will take part in the opening fireside chat with Purdue University President and former Indiana Governor, Mitch Daniels. "Along with hc1, innovators from across the healthcare industry will be gathering for this virtual event to share the secrets for delivering scalable precision health to all patients."

Joining Bostic, Capps and Dr. Nash on the summit agenda are some of the nation's top thought leaders in Precision Health:

Kristine Ashcraft , Medical Director for Pharmacogenomics, Invitae

, Medical Director for Pharmacogenomics, Invitae Scott Becker , Publisher and Founder, Becker's Healthcare

, Publisher and Founder, Becker's Healthcare Erica Carbajal , Writer and Reporter, Becker's Hospital Review

, Writer and Reporter, Becker's Hospital Review Todd Crosslin , Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Snowflake

, Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, Snowflake Mitch Daniels , President, Purdue University

, President, Peter J. Embí, MD, MS, FACP, FACMI, FAMIA, FIAHSI , President and CEO, Regenstrief Institute

, President and CEO, Regenstrief Institute Yuri Fesko , MD , Executive Medical Director of Medical Affairs, Quest Diagnostics

, Executive Medical Director of Medical Affairs, Quest Diagnostics Molly Gamble , Vice President of Editorial, Becker's Healthcare

, Vice President of Editorial, Becker's Healthcare Matthew Katz , Principal, MCK Health Strategies, LLC

, Principal, MCK Health Strategies, LLC Jeffrey Kuhlman , MD , Chief Quality and Safety Officer, AdventHealth

, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, AdventHealth Mike Lukas , Vice President and General Manager, Health Systems, Quest Diagnostics

Vice President and General Manager, Health Systems, Quest Diagnostics Robert Michel , Editor-in-Chief, DARK Daily and The Dark Report

, Editor-in-Chief, DARK Daily and The Dark Report Anthony P. Morreale , Pharm.D. MBA, BCPS, FASHP , Associate Chief Consultant for Clinical Pharmacy Services and Policy, US Department of Veterans Affairs

, Associate Chief Consultant for Clinical Pharmacy Services and Policy, US Department of Veterans Affairs Jordan Olson , MD , Division Chief, Clinical Pathology Informatics and Quality, Geisinger

, Division Chief, Clinical Pathology Informatics and Quality, Geisinger Brian Patty , MD , Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Medix Technology

, Chief Medical Informatics Officer, Medix Technology Albert Villarin , MD, FACEP , Vice President and CMIO, Nuvance Health

, Vice President and CMIO, Nuvance Health Stephanie Lahr , MD, CHCIO , CIO and CMIO, Monument Health

, CIO and CMIO, Monument Health Gilan El Saadawi , MD, PhD, MS , Founder, CMO, Realyze Intelligence

, Founder, CMO, Realyze Intelligence Behnaz Sarrami , MS, PharmD , Medical Science Liaison, AltheaDx

, Medical Science Liaison, AltheaDx Kandace Schuft , PharmD , Senior Clinical Content Specialist - Pharmacogenomics, Wolters Kluwer

, Senior Clinical Content Specialist - Pharmacogenomics, Umberto Tachinardi, MD, MS, FACMI, IAHSI, CIO, Regenstrief Institute

CIO, Regenstrief Institute Rehan Waheed , MD , Senior Medical Director, CMIO, Quest Diagnostics

, Senior Medical Director, CMIO, Quest Diagnostics Richard M. Peters Jr. , MD, Assistant Professor of Population Health, The University of Texas

Programming for the Precision Health Virtual Summit will run from 12 - 4 p.m. EST on both August 31 and September 1. Sponsored by AWS , Snowflake and leader sponsor Quest Diagnostics , the event is free of charge. Attendees can register for the Precision Health Virtual Summit at hc1.com/summit .

About hc1



hc1 is the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The hc1 Precision Health Cloud™ organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription at the right time. Today, hc1 powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Liz Goar

email: [email protected]

phone: 813-333-2844

SOURCE hc1

Related Links

https://www.hc1.com/

