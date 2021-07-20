Dr. David Ninan and Dr. Dasa Gangadhar join the proposed KHSC-Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine faculty leadership team

WICHITA, Kan., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The proposed Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM), which is currently under construction in downtown Wichita, has added David Ninan, DO, and Dasa Gangadhar, MD, as members of its full-time faculty.

Dr. Ninan joins the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM as the assistant dean of curriculum innovation and education. He will lead the school's Center for Innovation in Healthcare & Education, which will serve as a repository of information on the latest in health care related breakthroughs as well as oversee an advisory board of leaders in the innovation community to help generate ideas for proposed KHSC-KansasCOM programs.

Dr. Ninan comes to the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM from Riverside University Health System (RUHS) in Moreno Valley, California, where he was medical staff president. During his career, he has been involved in medical school education in numerous ways from curriculum development and classroom instruction to overseeing residency programs and serving on the national review committee for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Dr. Gangadhar, who was a founding member of the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM's board of trustees, will now take on the role of assistant dean for clinical education. Prior to joining the faculty, Dr. Gangadhar was a partner at Grene Vision Group where he spent nearly three decades serving the people of Kansas as an eye surgeon.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Gangadhar was also a member of a statewide health care task force under Governor Sam Brownback in which he saw firsthand the critical shortage of medical services in the state and the need for the next generation of Kansan physicians.

"We are excited and honored to have Drs. Ninan and Gangadhar join our faculty," KHSC President and Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Masson, Psy.D., says. "The addition of these two accomplished physicians and health care professionals further illustrates both the tremendous support we have received from the community as well as our commitment to provide the very best in health care education for the state of Kansas."

With the goal of opening for the 2022 academic year, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is currently working through the accreditation process. The school will sit in a historic 90-year-old building at 230 E. William and 130 S. Market in downtown Wichita. The campus will include an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

The proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is part of TCS Education System, an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. The System consists of five colleges and universities as well as the TCS System Office—a community of professionals providing strategic support and expertise in the integrated operations and collective impact of the entire TCS Education System community. In addition to the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM, the System includes Pacific Oaks College, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, and The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. To learn more, visit tcsedsystem.edu and kansashsc.org.

