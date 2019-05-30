Dr. David Potts & Dr. Ola Mahmood Are Hosting a Free Day of Dentistry with Smiles From The Heart

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David Potts and Dr. Ola Mahmood of Lake County Family Dental Care are out to change lives by offering free smiles to anyone who needs dental work, as they host the 10th annual Smiles From The Heart event.

Lake County Family Dental Care will again spread goodwill and cheer to the local community with Smiles From The Heart. Smiles From The Heart is a full-day event providing free fillings, extractions, and cleanings. Services will be available to adult patients on a first come, first served basis from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Lake County Family Dental Care, located at 1298 South Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville.

Smiles From The Heart has been a smashing success throughout the years, offering free dentistry to those who can't otherwise access these services due to financial hardship or lack of insurance. Smiles From The Heart is turning into a national movement, one that Lake County Family Dental Care is honored to be a part of.

Dr. Potts & Dr. Mahmood love hosting Smiles From The Heart events as a gesture of goodwill and appreciation to the community. They sincerely hope to make a difference in the lives of those who come to them for help.

Dr. Potts, Dr. Mahmood, and their team will do whatever they can during the Smiles From The Heart daylong event to relieve oral pain and fix dental problems. Patients who require ongoing care or have problems that cannot be fixed in one day will be referred to area community clinics, where they can receive ongoing treatment at low or no cost.

Smiles From The Heart is just one day out of the year. On the other days, Dr. Potts and Dr. Mahmood operate Lake County Family Dental Care, one of the most respected dental practices in the country. Dr. Potts and Dr. Mahmood perform a full range of dental procedures, including sedation dentistry, cosmetic procedures, dental implants, and general dentistry for adults and children. For more information about the dental practice, visit www.LibertyvilleDentist.com.

For more information about the Smiles From The Heart event or to volunteer, please contact Lake County Family Dental Care at 847-362-6540 or team1@libertyvilledentist.com.

