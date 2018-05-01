Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita's Physician Leadership Team

DENVER, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider in kidney care services in the United States, today welcomed David Roer, M.D., as vice president of medical affairs for VillageHealth, a subsidiary of DaVita specializing in integrated kidney care and renal population health management. Dr. Roer was also made a member of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, DaVita's physician leadership team.

David Roer, M.D., vice president of medical affairs for DaVita VillageHealth

"DaVita's focus on keeping patients healthy and out of the hospital and improving their health-related quality of life is paramount," said Dr. Roer. "I look forward to contributing to this mission alongside a team of best-in-class physicians and teammates."

Dr. Roer will help lead the implementation of integrated care strategies for both VillageHealth and DaVita Kidney Care, focused on patient-centered, coordinated care for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease patients. His previous experience with ESRD seamless care organizations (ESCOs) and commercial partners will be helpful in supporting DaVita's efforts to continuously improve patient outcomes and increase patient, teammate (employee), and physician engagement while helping to lower the overall cost of care. He will also help lead DaVita's patient safety program.

"As we prepare for the future of integrated care, we need expert physicians like Dr. Roer to help guide our approach," said Allen R. Nissenson, M.D., FACP, chief medical officer for DaVita Kidney Care. "We're pleased to welcome him to our leadership team and will put his experience and strong history of clinical excellence to good use for the betterment of patient care."

Dr. Roer has practiced nephrology for 30 years. He completed his medical training in internal medicine and nephrology and hypertension fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine. Dr. Roer presently chairs the Quality, Safety, and Accountability Committee for the Renal Physicians Association.

To learn more about the DaVita physician leadership team, visit DaVita.com/Providers.

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

Media:

Ashley Henson

Ashley.Henson@DaVita.com

(303) 876-6626

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-david-roer-joins-davitas-physician-leadership-team-300639675.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

Related Links

https://www.davita.com

