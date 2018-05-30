Dr. David Samadi and iHeartMedia New York Introduce 'Men's Health with Dr. Samadi' a New Saturday Morning Show on 710 WOR

"Men have a tendency to be less aware of their own health and the issues that may affect them. Topics like prostate health, sexual potency, and cancer can be hard to talk about, especially for men. We believe 'Men's Heath with Dr. Samadi' will be a valuable resource for men." said show host Dr. David Samadi. "My goal is to educate and improve the quality of people's lives by driving awareness among men to be preventative, not reactive about their health."

As a regular FOX News Channel medical contributor and one of the most prominent surgeons in his field specializing in robotic prostate cancer surgery 'Men's Health with Dr. Samadi' will cover general and sexual health issues affecting men of all ages from elevated PSA to sexual function to prostate cancer. With thousands of robotic prostate surgeries under his belt Dr. Samadi guarantees to bring a unique and informative perspective to his broad national audience.

'Men's Health with Dr. Samadi' on iHeartRadio will add to the doctor's health and wellness social media network that includes DrSamadiTV.com and RoboticOncology.com.

About Dr. David Samadi

Dr. David Samadi is the Chairman of Urology and Chief of Robotic Surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital. He is a board certified urologic oncologist trained in open traditional and laparoscopic surgery and is an expert in robotic prostate surgery. He has dedicated his distinguished career to the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer and is considered one of the most prominent surgeons in his field. Dr. Samadi's life mission is to bring global awareness and attention to a disease that is the second leading cause of death in men. Follow Dr. Samadi online via Facebook, Twitter, DrSamadiTV.com, RoboticOncology.com. For any show related topics, guest ideas or specific medical questions please email us at dsamadi@drsamadicenter.com or call 212-365-5000.

