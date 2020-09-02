Dr. David Samadi: Men's prostate health highlighted during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

"Telling a man he has prostate cancer is never easy. I'd much rather help men make informed decisions about maintaining prostate health," emphasized Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. "It begins with educating men along with their wives and girlfriends. Knowing the risk factors and symptoms associated with this disease, is an important first step for early detection improving starting treatment right away and achieving the best outcome possible."

Dr. Samadi has dedicated his career to the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer and is considered one of the most prominent surgeons in his field. Dr. Samadi has performed over 7,000 successful robotic prostate surgeries. He developed his own advanced SMART prostate cancer surgery technique which drastically reduces blood loss, pain, hospital stay, recovery time and side effects.

"Having options is a good when it comes to treating prostate cancer," said Dr. Samadi. "One treatment for some men is robotic prostate surgery. This surgery spares essential nerves responsible for sexual function and urinary continence allowing men to get back to their normal lives as soon as possible."

Dr. Samadi is committed on educating men for their best quality of life. "I'm a big believer in men practicing good health habits," said Dr. Samadi. "This can greatly reduce a variety of medical conditions including reducing a man's risk for prostate cancer."

Dr. Samadi recommends the following health habits for all men:

Eat a prostate friendly diet - Include prostate cancer fighting foods that contain lycopene, a phytochemical found in tomatoes, watermelon, and pink grapefruit. Consume more cruciferous vegetables known for their cancer-fighting properties helping reduce inflammation lowering cancer risk. Cruciferous vegetables include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, turnips, Bok choy, cabbage, cauliflower and kale. Reduce consumption of processed meat – hot dogs, sausage, deli meats, and bacon – is also strongly advised.





Increase physical activity – Increasing exercise is associated with reducing prostate cancer risk and progression. Men should aim for at least 150 minutes each week of moderate to vigorous exercise.





Maintain a healthy body weight – All men should aim to reduce belly fat and achieve a healthy weight range for their height by choosing healthy foods and regular exercise.





Do not smoke – Smoking may possibly increase risk of prostate cancer along with other health related conditions.





Regular prostate cancer screening tests – Speak with your physician on the benefits of screening in order to track and detect any symptoms of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer screenings include a digital rectal exam and a blood test called prostate specific antigen (PSA) which can reveal any abnormalities of the prostate.

"By spreading awareness of this disease of men, we can work together to inform men and women about the importance of prostate cancer screening and prevention this month," said Dr. Samadi. "Getting a conversation started about men's health and prevention of prostate cancer is a big step towards creating a healthier environment and lifestyle for men. And that's what I care about the most."

Patients newly diagnosed with prostate cancer can contact world renowned prostate cancer surgeon and urologic oncologist, Dr. David Samadi, for a free phone consultation and to learn more about prostate cancer risk, call 212-365-5000.

Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He's a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi's websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

SOURCE RoboticOncology