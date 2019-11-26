Dr. David Samadi of RoboticOncology explains why Urolift is one of many options for BPH

"As men age, their prostate can begin to grow compressing the urethra, blocking the passageway and preventing normal urine flow," explained Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men's Health at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. "BPH is a progressive condition and is very common among older men. In fact, over 40% of men in their 50's have BPH and this number increases to over 70% of men in their 60's. The good thing to know is BPH has nothing to do with prostate cancer but can greatly affect a man's quality of life."

As the prostate grows, bothersome symptoms can appear such as:

A frequent need to urinate without completely emptying out the bladder

A weak or poor stream during urination

Having to start and stop frequently while urinating

Embarrassing leakage and dripping

Painful urination

"No man with BPH enjoys making multiple trips to the bathroom during the night affecting their sleep and relationships" said Dr. Samadi. "For a long time, options for treating BPH have been limited to lifestyle changes, medications or surgery."

"Giving advice on modifying behavior and lifestyle such as drinking fewer fluids before bedtime is somewhat helpful in the short term," exclaimed Dr. Samadi. "But it's also telling a man to learn to live with the symptoms. Unfortunately, over time symptoms can get worse and waiting now may make it harder to reduce symptoms later."

Prescription medications for BPH are another option but may have potential side effects such as headaches, dizziness, nasal congestion and loss of libido. BPH drugs may not work for everyone or take several months to work and they require continual use to manage symptoms while becoming less effective over time.

"The third option is surgery to remove part of the prostate ," said Dr. Samadi. "While surgery can be an effective treatment for BPH, it may also mean longer Foley catheter placement, retrograde ejaculation and other issues.

Why Urolift?

Urolift is a procedure addressing BPH relief right away. Lifestyle changes, medications, and surgery take time to work if they bring relief. This treatment option can be used at earlier stages of BPH getting men off medications and avoiding major surgery.

"Men I've treated for BPH using Urolift experience immediate relief of symptoms helping them resume normal activities," stated Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men's Health at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. "When compared to medications or surgery, Urolift significantly improves quality of life for men. It's safe, effective and even better, men will be happy to know it doesn't cause as much retrograde ejaculation as TURP."

Urolift was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013. It's typically performed as a one-time outpatient solution providing rapid relief and fast recovery.

"The Urolift system uses tiny implants to hold open the pathway obstructed by an enlarged prostate preventing blockage of urine flow," explained Dr. Samadi. "Approval of Urolift has proved to be a game changer for men who suffer from BPH. Men say they notice results on the same day as the procedure and over time, symptoms of BPH get better. That's fast relief."

Dr. Samadi also added, "The procedure takes about 20 minutes. Afterwards, most men no longer need BPH medications and by avoiding surgery, they avoid surgical destruction of tissue taking a longer time to heal. Plus, five years of clinical data on hundreds of patients have shown consistent results and relief from symptoms of BPH." Of course there is no guarantee that it would for everyone.

"Men with BPH deserve better treatment options freeing them from the discomforts of BPH," stated Dr. Samadi. "Men with BPH should ask their doctor if they're a good candidate for Urolift. It's likely their best solution for taking back their urinary functioning and life."

