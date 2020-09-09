Dr. David Samadi's New Book Highlights the Status of Men's Health

A new book, written by Dr. David Samadi, called The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi's Guide to Men's Health and Wellness, available now online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble , explores the reasons and asks the question why do men have more sickness and live shorter lives than women? More importantly, this guide officially available on Amazon for purchase, covers a wide range of health issues from the top diseases affecting men, urinary and sexual issues, nutrition, and helping men embrace healthy habits.

"I've had a dream of writing a book on men's health for a long time," explained Dr. Samadi, a urologic oncologist and the Director of Men's Health at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. "I've treated thousands of men, with an emphasis on diagnosing and treating prostate cancer. It's been a privilege to establish lifelong ties to my patients with the intent of improving their health, sex life, and quality of life."

Dr. Samadi is a world-renowned urologist and prostate cancer surgeon and the developer of SMART surgery, a technique aiding in the removal of a cancerous prostate while attempting to maintain sexual function and urinary continence. The Ultimate MANual is Dr. Samadi's first book covering all the lifestyle habits men need to regain and reclaim their health.

"Men are vulnerable to various chronic diseases including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, lung and prostate cancer," exclaimed Dr. Samadi. "Yet men often ignore symptoms or miss annual physicals believing they're not important. I'm here to change that. Men can reach their best overall health and well-being but it takes lifestyle changes which is what much of my book is about.

Dr. Samadi is one of the very few urologic surgeons in the United States trained in oncology, open, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery. He regularly shares his expertise on prostate cancer and other men's lifestyle issues on health podcasts, published articles, interviews, and scientific studies.

Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men's Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island.

