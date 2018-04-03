Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.'s Scientific Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zymo Research Corp. Board of Directors has announced the appointment of David A. Sinclair, Ph.D., O.A., Professor, Principal Investigator and Co-Director of the Paul F. Glenn Labs for the Biology of Aging at Harvard Medical School, to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective immediately. He is well known for his work on anti-aging, specifically understanding why humans age and how to slow its effects. He is the co-founder of several biotechnology companies including Sirtris, Genocea, Cohbar, MetroBiotech, ArcBio, Life Biosciences, and Liberty Biosecurity. He currently serves on several boards of directors, as well. He holds 40 patents and has received over 30 awards and honors including the Merck Prize, Nathan Shock Award, the ASMR Medal and a Pioneer Award from the NIH, to name a few. In 2014, he was listed by TIME magazine as "one of the 100 most influential people in the world" and in 2018 he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, the equivalent of a knighthood. His work has been featured in five books, three documentaries, and television shows such as 60 Minutes.

Dr. David A. Sinclair, an anti-aging specialist, joins Zymo Research’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Sinclair attained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New South Wales located in Sydney, Australia. In 1995, he received a Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics from the same school, specializing in gene regulation in yeast. In 2004, he established the Paul F. Glenn Laboratories for the Biological Mechanisms of Aging at Harvard, where he currently serves as the co-Director with Bruce Yankner.

"I am very pleased to help Zymo Research's anti-aging technology reach the next level," said Sinclair. "There are so many exciting discoveries in this scientific field and I hope to help guide Zymo Research in their developments in this area."

"Dr. Sinclair is an exceptional scientific thought leader in the aging field," said Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and Director of Zymo Research Corp. "We are looking forward to having him on our Scientific Advisory Board and are sure that Zymo Research Corp. will benefit from his scientific insights and expertise in the anti-aging movement."

With the appointment of Dr. Sinclair, Zymo Research's Scientific Advisory Board consists of seven members, including Peter Jones, Ph.D., D.Sc. Director of Research, Chief Scientific Officer, Van Andel Institute; Dr. Steven Jacobsen, Professor, University of California-Los Angeles; Dr. Alexander Meissner, Director, Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics; Dr. Martin Schwemmle, Professor, University of Freiburg, Germany; Dr. Jonathan Eisen, Professor, University of California-Davis; and Dr. Frederic Reu, Medical Oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

For more information about Zymo Research's aging services, go to Zymo Research's website or email info@zymoresearch.com. For more information about Dr. David A. Sinclair, please see his website, https://genetics.med.harvard.edu/sinclair.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research Corp. is a privately held company based in Irvine, California, USA. Since its inception in 1994, it has been serving the academic and biopharmaceutical scientific communities by providing DNA and RNA purification products. Their goal is to help scientists reduce time in the lab by eliminating steps and making the entire DNA/RNA extraction process simpler and faster. In addition to the nucleic acid purification products, Zymo Research also offers genetic, epigenetic and transcriptome analysis services. Zymo Research provides high-quality products that are simple to use yet robust in their performance. For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com. Follow Zymo Research Corp. on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trademarks:

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The Zymo Research Corp. trademark, with its design elements including the stylized three-shaded ovals (budding yeast), and the words "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple," is a registered trademark of Zymo Research Corp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-david-sinclair-joins-zymo-research-corps-scientific-advisory-board-300623029.html

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.

Related Links

https://www.zymoresearch.com/dnage

https://genetics.med.harvard.edu/sinclair

http://www.zymoresearch.com

