Dr. David Torchiana, Former Partners HealthCare CEO, Joins PrefTech Board of Directors

FAIRFAX, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PrefTech, an AI-based preference card technology company, recently announced that Dr. David Torchiana has joined the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Torchiana brings decades of experience as a former cardiac surgeon and CEO of Partners HealthCare (now known as Mass General Brigham). His partnership with PrefTech is an exciting step for the company as it seeks to expand its client base and deliver high-quality preference card software.

Dr. Torchiana finished his undergraduate studies at Yale University in 1976 before graduating from Harvard Medical School in 1981. He completed residencies in general and cardiac surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) from 1981-89 before joining the MGH staff in 1998, where he was appointed chief of cardiac surgery. In 2003 he became the CEO and Chairman of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization, overseeing the practice of more than 2,000 physicians. Dr. Torchiana gained immense respect from his fellow physicians, and in 2015 he became President and CEO of Partners HealthCare where he led one of the nation's largest academic health systems.

Dr. Torchiana's clinical and administrative experience has shown him how PrefTech's technology can significantly benefit hospitals. "All hospitals struggle to manage the costs, inventory, schedules, patient safety concerns, and clinician satisfaction issues that depend on the accuracy and efficiency of surgical preference cards. During my career as a surgeon I've seen many projects organized to fix or maintain these preference cards, but success tends to be short lived due to the ever-changing complexity of the data and processes that must be managed. PrefTech offers a uniquely effective solution that uses industry-leading AI to monitor cards across a health system, to ensure up to date card accuracy, and to support a durable card governance process. The PrefTech OR platform represents a much-needed breakthrough—one which reduces costs and improves the experience of doctors and nurses in the operating room. I look forward to seeing PrefTech continue its rapid growth."

Matt Boehm, PrefTech's CEO, views Dr. Torchiana's partnership with PrefTech as an exciting step in the evolution of the company: "Dr. Torchiana brings a deep understanding of the challenges associated with running modern operating rooms as well as valuable perspective on how health systems can implement and deliver effective digital health solutions. I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Torchiana to the team."

PrefTech Inc., based in Fairfax, VA, is a leader in preference card maintenance technology. PrefTech serves healthcare systems and hospitals through its unique software that cleans and optimizes physician preference cards. Its product identifies inefficiencies and discrepancies among preference cards and provides cost-saving recommendations through its proprietary software. PrefTech's product ultimately leads to efficiency in the operating room, satisfied physicians, and improved patient outcomes.

