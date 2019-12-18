Dr. Davin Lundquist Joins Augmedix as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Lundquist will also be supporting the company's commercial efforts as it expands its footprint among major US health care systems.

These are tasks for which Dr. Lundquist is uniquely suited. A graduate from the USC Keck School of Medicine, Dr. Lundquist completed his family medicine residency at Naval Hospital Bremerton in Bremerton, WA, and for eight years served as Chief Medical Information Officer at CommonSpirit Health. While at CommonSpirit, he was responsible for, among other things, implementations, end-user competencies, IT optimization, and evaluation of new technologies to streamline clinical workflows.

"Augmedix is expanding its capabilities and rapidly innovating with services that go beyond basic medical note documentation," said Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer at Augmedix. "We have become an essential extension of physicians' care teams and Dr. Lundquist, with his practical understanding of enterprise health system transformation as well as his technological expertise, is ideally suited for this vital role."

While serving as Chief Medical Officer at Augmedix, Dr. Lundquist will continue to practice medicine and support a select number of innovation projects with CommonSpirit.

Dr. Lundquist was a champion for CommonSpirit becoming the first enterprise adopter of Augmedix in 2013. He has personally been a user of Augmedix for more than 6 years, and the service has continued to evolve under his guidance. "What makes Augmedix so promising is that the service seamlessly combines remote scribe operations with scalable technology," said Dr. Lundquist. "This unique human-in-the-loop model enables clinicians to have natural conversations with their patients while the system ambiently documents important information into the EHR, in real-time. There's no pausing to dictate commands, manually input patient data, press buttons, or invoke wake works. I have been a big believer in Augmedix's remote documentation service and, as an early adopter and a regular user of the service, I can attest to the value it can provide to clinicians and healthcare organizations."

Augmedix turns natural, clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation in real-time so that clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care. The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of natural-language-processing technology and medical documentation specialists. Augmedix provides clinicians with hardware, such as smartphones or Google Glass, to securely stream the clinic visit to its cloud-based platform. Tech-enabled remote specialists then utilize proprietary automation modules to generate medical documentation that is accurate, comprehensive, and prompt. Augmedix works with over 25 clinical specialties and supports most EHRs. Augmedix has partnered with over one dozen health systems to combat clinician burnout, and has been found to increase clinician productivity by more than 30%. For more information, visit www.augmedix.com .



