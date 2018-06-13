Dr. Dennis Ausiello Joins Board Of Directors For Rani Therapeutics

"Denny's distinguished career across medicine, academics and industry, coupled with his passion for developing solutions to improve healthcare and patient wellbeing, make him an outstanding addition to our board," said Mir Imran, Chairman & CEO of Rani Therapeutics. "Denny is widely recognized as one of the brightest minds in medicine and science. His expertise and guidance will be enormously helpful as Rani begins clinical development and plans to bring a number of oral biologics to market."

Currently the Director of the Center for Assessment Technology and Continuous Health (CATCH), Dr. Ausiello founded this program as a joint effort between Massachusetts General Hospital and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) physicians, scientists and engineers to provide real-time measurement and analysis of the human phenotype in wellness and disease.

"Throughout my career, I have advocated for innovations that will improve patient outcomes. Rani has the potential to not only profoundly impact patient lives, but to disrupt the biologics market with an unprecedented oral option," said Dr. Ausiello. "The traction that Rani has achieved to date is impressive. With its robust patent portfolio, the caliber of the team and strong industry partnerships, Mir is building a remarkable company. I am delighted to be a part of Rani during this exciting time."

Dr. Ausiello also serves on the Board of Directors of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam, is a Director at Seres Therapeutics and a consultant for Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences). Previously, Dr. Ausiello has served as a council member of the National Institute of Diabetes, the Digestive and Kidney Diseases Advisory Council and the National Advisory Council on Aging.

"Rani's impressive organizational growth and broad market potential is allowing the company to attract top talent, and Denny is a tremendously important addition to the team," said David Pyott, Member of the Board of Directors, Rani Therapeutics and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allergan Inc. "Denny's experience will be invaluable as the company approaches the next growth phase including human clinical trials and commercial partnerships."

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics has developed a novel approach for the oral delivery of large drug molecules including peptides, proteins and antibodies, which to date can only be delivered through injections. The approach and technology for Rani Therapeutics was developed at InCube Labs, a multi-disciplinary life sciences R&D lab focused on developing breakthrough medical innovations. InCube is led by Mir Imran, a prolific medical inventor, entrepreneur and investor. Imran has founded more than 20 life sciences companies and is an inventor on more than 400 issued and pending patents in the U.S and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, please visit: www.ranitherapeutics.com and www.incubelabs.com.

