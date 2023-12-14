Dr. Dennis Doan Champions Future Medical Leaders through Scholarship

News provided by

Dr. Dennis Doan Scholarship

14 Dec, 2023, 16:59 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dennis Doan, an esteemed figure in cardiology, launches the Dr. Dennis Doan Scholarship for Medical Students, a testament to his dedication to nurturing the next generation of medical professionals. Valued at $1,000, this one-time scholarship aims to support aspiring medical students in their pursuit of excellence and innovation within the healthcare industry.

With a career spanning over two decades, Dr. Dennis Doan, MD, MBA, FACC, RVPI, has consistently exemplified unwavering commitment to healthcare excellence. His journey, rooted in a joint MD/MBA degree from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine in 2004, signifies his multifaceted approach to medicine. Dr. Doan combines clinical expertise with a profound understanding of healthcare administration, fostering a holistic perspective crucial in today's healthcare landscape.

Having specialized in interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular practice at the Heart Center of North Texas for nearly seven years, Dr. Dennis Doan's contributions to patient care have been significant. His tenure as the Cath Lab Director at the Medical City of Weatherford underscores not only his clinical expertise but also his leadership and dedication to advancing medical practices.

Apart from his clinical commitments, Dr. Dennis Doan actively engages in impactful research, exploring critical aspects of cardiology. His studies on the correlation between carotid disease and coronary disease have added valuable insights to the medical community, showcasing his commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge.

Dr. Dennis Doan, a member of prestigious organizations such as the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions and the American College of Cardiology, emphasizes his continuous pursuit of staying at the forefront of medical advancements.

Fluent in Vietnamese, Dr. Dennis Doan's cultural competency underscores his commitment to ensuring diverse patient populations receive exemplary care. His vision for healthcare education and his belief in nurturing the upcoming generation of medical talent led to the establishment of the Dr. Dennis Doan Scholarship for Medical Students.

This scholarship, with a deadline for applications set on May 15, 2024, encourages eligible undergraduate, graduate, and high school students passionate about medicine to showcase their academic excellence, dedication to the field, and problem-solving skills.

For further information about the Dr. Dennis Doan Scholarship for Medical Students and to access the application, please visit https://drdennisdoanscholarship.com.

SOURCE Dr. Dennis Doan Scholarship

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.