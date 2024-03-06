Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Announces its Premier Airline Partnership with JetBlue

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare brings clinical, science-backed skincare to the skies via a new partnership with JetBlue.

The new amenity kit available to Mint customers on both US domestic (April 1, 2024) and international (March 13, 2024) flights features the cult-favorite Alpha Beta® Daily Peel in the Ultra Gentle Strength, the Hyaluronic Marine™ Oil-Free Moisture Cushion and Hydrate + Smooth Hand Treatment and Moisture-Lock Lip Balm.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is featured in JetBlue's new amenity kit.

"Skin hydration is critical during flights," says Dr. Dennis Gross, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare. "To give skin a boost while traveling, I recommend a mixture of gentle chemical exfoliation and hydration. The ingredients in the Ultra Gentle Alpha Beta® Daily Peel and Hyaluronic Marine products are specifically formulated to unclog pores, combat dryness and increase skin hydration. They are unisex and great for all skin types – essentially a no-brainer for air travel."

For the optimal in-flight routine, passengers should follow a 3-step protocol:

Start with the Ultra Gentle Alpha Beta® Daily Peel: the active ingredients in step one gently remove dead skin cell build up while step two neutralizes the actives in step one while delivering calming and hydrating ingredients to the skin. The result is immediate glow and hydration. Follow with the Hyaluronic Marine™ Oil-Free Moisture Cushion: this moisturizer creates a barrier, keeping hydration in and protecting skin from external irritants. Finish with the Moisture-Lock Lip Balm & Smooth Hand Treatment

Carrie Gross, Chief Creative Officer of Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, says, "We are excited to be partnering with JetBlue to offer an elevated in-flight experience to their Mint customers. Our mission is to get a peel in the hands of every person, and we are confident that this partnership brings us one step closer to doing so."

The kit is created in collaboration with Caraa, Plus Ultra and Tuft & Needle.

"JetBlue's premium Mint experience brings residential touches and the comforts of home to the skies," said Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development, JetBlue. "That's why our partnership with Dr. Dennis Gross—a brand that our customers already know and love—is a seamless addition. With Dr. Dennis Gross's hydrating and refreshing skincare products in our new Mint amenity kits, JetBlue customers will feel even more comfortable in their Mint suites."

ABOUT DR. DENNIS GROSS SKINCARE

Founded in New York City in 2000, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare is a clinical skincare brand founded by former skin cancer researcher and practicing dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross along with his wife Carrie Gross. Together, they disrupted the beauty industry by asking people to peel daily with their now-iconic Alpha Beta Daily Peels. With innovative, patented formulas incorporating simple, straightforward instructions, clients became instant believers. Today the Alpha Beta Peel is the #1 at-home peel in the US and a staple in the beauty cabinets of top celebrities, aestheticians and makeup artists. Dr. Gross continues to bring innovations and expertise from the dermatology practice to retail consumers around the globe in the form of easy-to-use at home products designed to work together in customizable regimens to treat any concern. For more information, visit the brand on Instagram , Facebook or at drdennisgross.com .

