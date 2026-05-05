Dr. Dennis Keene to Retire After Nearly Half Century as Organist and Choirmaster of the Church of the Ascension

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 45 years of distinguished service, Dennis Keene will retire in May as Organist and Choirmaster of the Church of the Ascension, the historic Episcopal parish in Greenwich Village.

Dr. Keene has been central in the musical life of Ascension and a leading voice in the choral world. During his tenure, he developed Ascension's music program, one of the most respected liturgical and concert traditions in New York City, attracting distinguished musicians and audiences across the region.

Dr. Dennis Keene, Church of the Ascension

Ascension's renowned musical tradition was shaped by earlier generations of distinguished leadership. Jessie Craig Adams, a pioneering figure and one of the rare women choral leaders of her era, established the parish's influential Services of Music, helping to define Ascension's commitment to musical excellence in worship. She was succeeded by Vernon de Tar, a prominent figure in New York's church music world whose long tenure further solidified Ascension's reputation for exceptional sacred music. Dr. Keene continued and expanded this tradition over the past four and a half decades.

Notably, Dr. Keene is only the second Organist and Choirmaster in Ascension's past century, reflecting the stability of its musical leadership and the remarkable length of his tenure. His retirement comes as the parish prepares to celebrate its bicentennial in 2027.

In 1990, Dr. Keene founded Voices of Ascension, the professional chorus and orchestra that grew out of Ascension's long-standing musical tradition. Under his leadership, the ensemble has gained international recognition through its performances, recordings, and collaborations with major arts organizations.

Dr. Keene studied organ and conducting at the Juilliard School, earning his Bachelor of Music, Master of Music, and Doctor of Musical Arts degrees and receiving the prestigious Gaston Dethier Organ Prize; and in Paris with renowned organists Marie-Madeleine Duruflé and André Marchal, which shaped the distinctive musical perspective that has defined his career.

"For nearly 50 years, the Church of the Ascension has been a musical home for me," said Dr. Keene. "It has been a privilege to work with extraordinary singers and musicians and to share this repertoire in the context of worship."

Dr. Keene has been widely recognized for his artistry and leadership in choral music. His work with Voices of Ascension has produced acclaimed recordings and performances spanning repertoire from Renaissance polyphony to major Romantic works. He has also served on the board of Chorus America and on grant panels for the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts.

"Dennis Keene's vision and musicianship have shaped the spiritual and artistic life of this parish for nearly half a century," said The Reverend Elizabeth Maxwell, Rector of the Church of the Ascension. "His legacy will resound in our worship and in the wider musical community for generations."

Dr. Keene will continue as Artistic Director and Conductor of Voices of Ascension.

Contact: Michael Surabian at [email protected] or (646) 246-8334

SOURCE Church of the Ascension