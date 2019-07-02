PORTLAND, Ore., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dennis Sivers is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Real Estate and Physics as the Chairman of the Board at Sivers Companies. Family Owned and Operated, Sivers Companies works primarily in the business of Commercial Real Estate.



A World Renowned Physicist with over 40 years of experience in his field, Dr. Sivers Known For "The Siver Effect" and is also a musician, producer, circus performer, entrepreneur, TED speaker, book publisher, and a tech-independent.



Throughout his education and training, Dr. Sivers obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from M.I.T. and a Ph.D. in Theoretical Physics from UC Berkeley.



To further his professional development, Dr. Sivers is a member of the American Physics Society (APS), the Argonne National Laboratory, and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Laboratory.

Outside of work, Dr. Sivers enjoys sailing, horses, physical fitness, creating music, websites, books, companies, and practicing minimalism.



Dr. Sivers dedicates this recognition to his mentor, Dr. Chew, a professor at UC Berkeley.



Dr. Sivers is married. He has a daughter, Heidi Sivers-Boyce who is now the president of the company. His son, Derek is a well published author.



For more information, please visit www.sivers.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

