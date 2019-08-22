Dr. Derek Loewy to Speak about Latest Findings in Reducing Medications for Insomnia

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Loewy, Ph.D., D.ABSM, CBSM is scheduled to deliver a talk on "The Utility of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBTi) in Reducing Sleep Medication Usage" at the Global Conference on Addiction Medicine and Behavioral Health in London August 22-24. As Director of Behavioral Sleep Medicine for Scripps Clinic Viterbi Family Sleep Center in San Diego, CA, Dr. Loewy has been studying the impact of cognitive behavioral therapy on insomnia for over 20 years. His research has uncovered the effectiveness CBTi both in the short and long-term compared to sleep medication. Dr. Loewy also serves as a Clinical Psychologist at BetterNight, where he developed the company's groundbreaking digital therapeutic for insomnia as a best-in-class CBTi solution.

The global conference is an international meeting focused on neuroscience contributions, and it aims to advance the understanding of the action of drugs and abuse and addictive processes. The conference encourages research on etiology, prevention, identification, and treatment of substance abuse, and provides a forum for the dissemination of information in the extensive field of addiction. Participants have direct access to the most significant and current research findings on the nature and management of alcoholism and alcohol-related disorders.

BetterNight has launched the nation's only comprehensive virtual-care sleep solution combining a clinically validated sleep assessment with a CBTi solution and a telehealth-based sleep apnea platform. Results include lower unit costs, superior adherence, improved patient satisfaction, and higher health outcomes. BetterNight's parent company, Sleep Data, is a recognized lead provider of PAP services in the San Diego metropolitan region for 24 years, serving over 22,000 patients annually. Its mission is to have a positive impact on the lives of people living with sleep disorders by simplifying the complex process from diagnosis to treatment.

