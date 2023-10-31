DR. DEVORAH LIEBERMAN, PRESIDENT EMERITA-UNIVERSITY OF LA VERNE, INDUCTED INTO THE PRESTIGIOUS 2023 HALL OF CHAMPIONS OF THE HISPANIC ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (HACU)

Under her leadership, the University of La Verne cemented its commitment as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI)

LA VERNE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Devorah Lieberman, President Emerita-University of La Verne, has been inducted into the prestigious 2023 Hall of Champions of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU). HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores made the announcement. HACU is committed to championing Hispanic success in higher education and recognizes individuals and partners who exemplify this mission through their unwavering support, dedication, and commitment. The organization extended its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Lieberman for her exemplary leadership and contributions to the Hispanic community in the realm of higher education.

Dr. Lieberman, an influential figure in education, domestic and global business, diversity, and healthcare sectors, was the first female president of the 133-year-old University of La Verne, a beacon of education in Southern California. With over three decades in higher education, Dr. Lieberman's list of accolades and recognitions speaks to her commitment and passion for her work. Among her awards are the ACE Bringing the World into the Classroom award, the Washington Center Higher Education Civic Engagement Award, the TIAA-CREF Theodore M. Hesburgh Award for Excellence, and many more. She has also been named President of the Year by the Association of College Unions International and CEO/President of the Year by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership.

Most notably, under her tenure, the University of La Verne cemented its commitment as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). The student population of the university under Dr. Lieberman's leadership surged to almost 60 percent Latino. With nearly half of its traditional undergraduates being first-generation students and more than 70 percent receiving some form of financial aid, the University stands as a testament to Dr. Lieberman's vision of inclusivity and diversity in education.

"Congratulations to Dr. Lieberman on her well-deserved induction into the HACU Hall of Champions," said Dr. David C. Lizárraga, Founder and Chairman of the TELACU Education Foundation and member of the Board of Trustees of the University of La Verne. "Under her visionary leadership, the University of La Verne was ranked #1 nationally for Social Mobility among private institutions in U.S. News and World Report and received distinction as the #33 Best U.S. College in the Wall Street Journal and College Pulse 2024 rankings. Dr. Lieberman's legacy is a resounding affirmation of what a genuine commitment to diversity and education can achieve, as well as the immense potential that can be unleashed by empowering this underserved demographic."

About HACU:
The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, founded in 1986, represents more than 500 colleges and universities committed to Hispanic higher education success in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America, and Spain.

