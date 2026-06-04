DR. DIANA JORDAN-BALDWIN ANNOUNCES RUN FOR FLORIDA HOUSE DISTRICT 18

U.S. Army Veteran And Public Servant Launches Service-Driven Campaign Focused On Health, Education, Opportunity, And Accountability

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin, a U.S. Army veteran, ordained minister, Gold Star family member, and longtime public advocate, today announced her candidacy for Florida House of Representatives, District 18.

Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin, 2026. Photo Credit: Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin for District 18

With more than 20 years of service spanning military leadership, federal government oversight, nonprofit management, and grassroots community engagement, Jordan-Baldwin is launching a people-first campaign centered on accountability, support for seniors and veterans, improved healthcare access, economic opportunity, and stronger protections for Florida families.

Her campaign places special emphasis on advocating for the district's growing elderly population — ensuring seniors have access to quality healthcare, affordable housing options, safe neighborhoods, and responsive government services.

"Service has defined my life," said Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin. "From wearing the uniform of our nation to serving families in our community, I have always believed leadership means listening first and acting with integrity. District 18 deserves a representative who will fight for our seniors, our veterans, our children, and working families — and who will bring real accountability back to Tallahassee."

A former U.S. Army logistics officer, Jordan-Baldwin understands mission-focused leadership and strategic execution. She later continued her federal service with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, serving as a senior procurement analyst and audit/compliance manager — positions dedicated to protecting taxpayer dollars and strengthening government transparency.

In St. Johns County, she has served in multiple board and governance roles, including the Community Medical Center Board, the Mental Health Group Home Board, and the Turnbull Creek Community Development District Board, where she helped guide responsible financial stewardship and long-term planning.

Jordan-Baldwin is also the founder and CEO of service-centered organizations supporting Northeast Florida families, including Dovez Nest Home LLC, which provides support for individuals with disabilities; Nkmand Solutions LLC; and the Christopher Burks Scholarship Foundation. The foundation was established in honor of her late husband, SFC Christopher Burks, continuing his legacy of service through scholarships and community investment.

Her civic and faith-based leadership includes roles within Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, active engagement with the NAACP, and service as an ordained minister — reinforcing her lifelong commitment to compassion, advocacy, and community empowerment.

Jordan-Baldwin will appear on the ballot in the August 18, 2026 primary election for State Representative, District 18. If she receives the required majority of votes in the primary, she will not need to run in the general election unless a candidate files to run in the general election.

About Florida House District 18

Florida House District 18 encompasses the northern portion of St. Johns County, including the communities of Ponte Vedra, Ponte Vedra Beach, Nocatee, Palm Valley, Fruit Cove, Switzerland, St. Johns, Julington Creek Plantation, World Golf Village, Vilano Beach, and surrounding residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. The district stretches from the coastal areas along the Atlantic Ocean westward through rapidly growing suburban corridors and established family communities.

District 18 represents a diverse cross-section of Northeast Florida — including retirees and seniors, military families and veterans, small business owners, working families, and young professionals — all contributing to one of the fastest-growing regions in the state.

For more information, upcoming events or to get involved, community members may visit drjordanbaldwinforflorida.com, email [email protected] or call 904-466-2861. This press release was paid for by the campaign of Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin for Florida House District 18.

About Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwi

Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin is a U.S. Army veteran, Gold Star family member, ordained minister and longtime public servant with more than 20 years of leadership experience across military service, federal government oversight and community advocacy. A former logistics officer and senior procurement analyst with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, she has built her career on accountability and responsible stewardship of public resources. In St. Johns County, she has served on multiple community and healthcare boards and founded Dovez Nest Home LLC and the Christopher Burks Scholarship Foundation. A dedicated advocate for seniors, veterans, people with disabilities and working families, she is running for Florida House District 18 to bring integrity and service-driven leadership to Tallahassee.

Campaign Team

Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin for Florida House District 18

[email protected]

904-466-2861

Facebook Instagram TikTok

Click here for photos

SOURCE Dr. Diana Jordan-Baldwin For Florida House District 18