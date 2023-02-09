Dr. Diem Do, D.D.S. Introduces Cutting-Edge 3D Digital Imaging Technology with the iTero Scanner

MARRERO, La., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile In Style , a comprehensive family dental practice located in Marrero, Louisiana, is proud to announce that they are now utilizing the iTero scanner to offer advanced 3D digital imaging and accurately track various concerns such as tooth decay and wear from grinding, crowding and gum recession over time. The practice of Dr. Diem Do, Smile in Style specializes in preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, and with the addition of the iTero scanner, they are able to use digital scans of patients' mouths for a variety of treatments, including Invisalign and dental implants .

"We are excited to introduce this state-of-the-art technology to our practice," shares Dr. Do. "The iTero scanner allows us to take 3D digital images of a patient's mouth, eliminating the need for impressions and expediting the start of their treatment."

Dr. Diem Do was born in Vietnam and has lived in New Orleans since 1975. In 1991, he graduated from the University of New Orleans with a bachelor's degree in biology, and in 1995, he graduated from the LSU School of Dentistry. In addition to his professional affiliations with the American Dental Association, the Seattle Study Club, the New Orleans Dental Association, and the Louisiana Dental Association, Dr. Do is proud to be a certified Pankey Institute dentist which focuses comprehensive, individualized dental care. In order to provide his patients with a gentle and comfortable dental experience, he is dedicated to continuing education and takes many advanced courses every year.

"With the use of the iTero scanner we are now offering our patients a complimentary wellness scan as well as complete Invisalign® treatment," shares Dr. Do. "The iTero scanner is revolutionizing the way we diagnose and treat patients, and we are thrilled to ensure our patients are receiving the most advanced care for their oral health."

Smile In Style is located in Marrero , Louisiana and proudly serves the communities of New Orleans, Harvey, Estelle, Westwego, Gretna, Metairie, and Jefferson. The practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, as well as Invisalign®, porcelain dental veneers, teeth whitening, and dental implants. For more information, visit https://dentistmarrero.com/ .

