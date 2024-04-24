Dr. Donna Phillips Appointed as President of the Center for Civic Education

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Center for Civic Education is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Donna Phillips as President.

The President leads the Center's work in promoting an enlightened and responsible citizenry committed to democratic principles and actively engaged in the practice of democracy within the United States and around the world.

Dr. Donna Phillips was selected by the Center for Civic Education's Board of Directors to serve as the Center's next President. Phillips replaces Christopher R. Riano, who is stepping down after four years of service. Pauline Weaver, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Center for Civic Education (left), and Cheryl Cook-Kallio, Chair of the Center's search committee. The Center appointed Dr. Donna Phillips to serve as its new President effective May 1.

"The Board has conducted an extensive search," said Pauline Weaver, Chair of the Board of Directors. "We have listened to the voices of civic education leaders across the United States who have asked us to appoint a President who brings an unparalleled understanding of the Center's programs, an inspired career teaching Center programs and civics in the classroom, a proven academic record studying civic education, a commitment to equity and justice and a passion for driving the Center to improve and expand civic education opportunities for all."

"For decades, the Center has shaped my own civic education as an educator, member of the network, and citizen. As President, I am excited to honor our history and impact while embracing new opportunities and strategies that align with our mission and the needs of our diverse stakeholders," Dr. Phillips said. "I am thrilled to now lead the Center in this capacity and continue the remarkable journey we have embarked upon."

In support of Dr. Phillips in her new role, Cheryl Cook-Kallio, Chair of the search committee, added, "Dr. Phillips is the person to lead the Center in its future as it expands its work providing high-quality curriculum, professional development, and other services across the U.S. As a former classroom teacher and elected official, I believe Donna is exactly the right person to lead us at this pivotal moment in American history."

The search committee, led by Cook-Kallio, included law professor Henry L. Chambers, Jr., and We the People alumna and Democracy International vice president Liza Prendergast. "The applicants for the position represented among the most impressive leaders in the U.S.," noted Prendergast. "We thank each candidate. We also appreciate the extensive input of local, state, and national civics leaders throughout this process."

Professor Chambers added, "With Dr. Phillips at the helm, the Center stands ready to continue to expand the reach of its signature programs—We the People, Project Citizen, Civitas International Programs, and Civil Discourse: An American Legacy—throughout the United States and beyond."

Dr. Phillips will assume the position of President on May 1, 2024.

About the Center for Civic Education

The Center for Civic Education has long been recognized as a leader in providing civic education to K–12 students and adults, with its research-based curriculum reaching more than 42 million students and 440,000 educators in the United States and in more than 80 countries since 1965. Learn more about the Center for Civic Education at www.civiced.org.

