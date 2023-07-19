Dr. Doria A. Scortichini MD, FACC Joins Auburn Heart Institute

Dr. Scortichini is recognized across the Finger Lakes and Greater Rochester region as one of the most respected & accomplished cardiologists.

AUBURN, N.Y., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Doria Scortichini, MD FACC joins the growing Auburn Heart Institute that is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Scortichini is a cardiology specialist in Geneva, New York and has over 40 years of experience in cardiovascular diseases. Dr. Scortichini graduated from Albany Medical College of Union University and completed her residency and cardiology fellowship at Bronx Municipal Hospital and Albert Einstein College of Medicine Hospital followed by a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Montreal Heart Institute. Dr. Scortichini is board certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Diseases.

Dr. Scortichini will continue to provide the same high level cardiac care as part of the Auburn Heart Institute located not far from her current practice. Dr. Scortichini is accepting new patients and we invite current patients to take the short drive to Auburn in order to continue to receive the outstanding care you have come to rely upon from Dr. Scortichini. Patients can begin scheduling appointments immediately by calling the number below.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Scortichini' s experience join the Auburn Heart Institute and Auburn Community Hospital. Dr. Scortichini is recognized by her patients and colleagues throughout the Finger Lakes region as a very respected heart specialist who has been diagnosing, preventing, and treating heart disease in our region for years and will be a tremendous asset as we build the Auburn Heart Institute, and care for patients throughout the Finger Lakes region," stated Dr. Ronald Kirshner, Chair & Medical Director of the Auburn Heart Institute.

"I am excited to join the team at the Auburn Heart Institute, and to be part of Auburn Hospital and this community. Dr. Kirshner and Scott Berlucchi are building a first-class comprehensive cardiology center, and I look forward to being part of this patient centered endeavor. The Heart Institute is committed to bringing in a very talented multidisciplinary team. These physicians are currently treating patients as we simultaneously begin building the new Heart Institute. I am impressed with the investments Auburn Community Hospital's leadership has made in new technology and talent to care for all the patients in our region," stated Dr. Scortichini.

Patients can begin scheduling appointments immediately to be seen by Dr. Scortichini at the Auburn Heart Institute 3rd Floor Auburn Community Hospital - Please call: 315-567-0540 for appointments.

Auburn Community Hospital is the largest employer in Cayuga County, with a workforce of over 1,200 employees. The Hospital has a combined medical staff of more than two hundred medical professionals and multiple primary care sites. Today, ACH is a Health Care Delivery System that includes the Hospital, an 80-bed Five Star Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center, 3 Urgent Care Centers, as well as Primary Care and Specialty Care Services.

