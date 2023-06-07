Dr. Dorothy E. Sminovitch, PhD, MCC to be Presented the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for Significant Contributions to Further the Advancement of the Coaching Profession from the Toronto Chapter of the International Coach Federation

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dorothy E. Sminovitch, PhD, MCC, founder and president of Gestalt Coaching Works, LLC based in Toronto has won the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the Toronto Chapter of the International Coach Federation. The award will be presented June 14 at the ICF's annual award gala being held at the Westin Harbour Castle, 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, ON MSJ, 1A6, Regatta Room.

Dr. Dorothy E. Sminovitch

"This award is being given to Dr. Siminovitch in recognition of her pioneering thought leadership and progressive dedication to excellence, globally and locally, and in recognition of your ground-breaking connection of Gestalt psychology with coaching which ignited an impactful intersection of modalities that continues to impact and advance the coaching profession," said Alicia Saint, President, ICF Toronto Chapter, Saint continues, "You have demonstrated inspiring qualities of integrity while being collaborative, connected, highly respected, and committed to the growth and development of the coaching profession here in Canada and internationally.

For Dr. Siminovitch receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the ICF Toronto Chapter is "Truly humbling and heartfelt." She continues, "It is also a wonderful opportunity for me to share the power of coaching with all the communities I work with around the world by helping to further human potential and maximize learning."

ABOUT DOROTHY SIMINOVITCH

Dorothy E. Siminovitch, PhD, MCC, is founder and president of Gestalt Coaching Works, LLC. She is an international coach, consultant, speaker, and author. Dorothy is the founder and co-owner of the Gestalt Coaching Program in Istanbul, an ICF Level 2 coach training program which she serves as Director of Training and as faculty. She is co–founder of the Gestalt Center for Coaching, which delivers ICF-accredited coach training workshops and extended programs internationally.

Dr. Siminovitch specializes in coaching for awareness of one's presence, leadership peak performance, overcoming derailment, and working with high performance leaders, groups, and teams. She presents additional training and development opportunities to ICF global conferences and chapters and by invitation to commercial and non-profit organizations worldwide. Her book, A Gestalt Coaching Primer: The Path Toward Awareness Intelligence, is recognized as a classic introduction to professional coaching for those well-practiced and novices alike. She is co-developer and co-author of the Awareness 20/20™ leadership assessment instrument, a quantitative analysis of leaders' awareness and the demonstrated ROI benefits of the self-aware leader.

Dr. Siminovitch earned her PhD through Case Western Reserve University's prestigious Department of Organizational Behavior. Siminovitch pioneered the application of Gestalt theory, concepts, and practices in the service of professional coaching. She honed her rich coaching, teaching, and consulting skills while serving in leadership and primary educator roles at renowned Gestalt study centers and expanded her knowledge and wisdom by co-presenting with fellow thought-leaders in the coaching field. She is also proud to teach at Hudson Institute of Coaching in Santa Barbara, California.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL COACHING FEDERATION

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) Toronto Chapter was founded in 1999 to promote awareness and public recognition of the value and positive impact of coaching, and cultivates a collaborative, inclusive community for Southern Ontario coaches from all schools and traditions, by:

Maintaining standards for professional coaching, set by ICF, and continually "raising the bar"

Providing professional development opportunities for its members

Celebrating organizational and member coaching achievements

Creating opportunities for research and the development of the art and science of coaching

MEDIA CONTACT:

Robert Stack

[email protected]

561-601-9991

SOURCE Dr. Dorothy E. Sminovitch