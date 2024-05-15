Dr. Douglas Fauser of Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Conducts First Autologous Live Stem Cell Knee Injection at OSSC, Offering New Hope for Osteoarthritis Patients

CARMEL, N.Y., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Douglas J. Fauser, a prominent sports medicine and total joint replacement specialist of the Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, along with Dr. Michael Baroody, a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, have achieved a groundbreaking milestone in orthopaedic medicine – the first of its kind performed at the Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery Center (OSSC). On April 22, they successfully performed the first autologous live stem cell knee injection using cutting-edge technology. This revolutionary procedure, conducted under general anesthesia, involved the administration of purified concentrated live stem cells derived from the patient's own abdominal fat.

Dr. Fauser, who has dedicated over 30 years to delivering high-quality and cost-effective surgical solutions, is leading the way in non-operative treatments for osteoarthritis. The use of autologous stem cells represents a significant advancement in medical treatments, providing patients with an aggressive yet non-surgical option to manage the debilitating effects of osteoarthritis in knees.

"We are on the brink of a major shift in how we treat osteoarthritis," stated Dr. Fauser. "This first-of-its-kind procedure at OSSC utilizes autologous live stem cells, derived from the patient's own body, to potentially revolutionize the management of joint degeneration. Our goal is not just to alleviate symptoms but to target the underlying causes of osteoarthritis, offering patients a promising new pathway to recovery without surgery."

Fat tissue, which is known for its cushioning and supportive roles, contains a high concentration of reparative cells that may enhance the healing process. The innovative use of microfragmented adipose tissue, processed by the LIPOGEMS device, exemplifies the potential of fat to play a critical role in orthopaedic and arthroscopic surgeries.

The procedure underscores the advantages of using adipose tissue in orthopaedics, including its minimal invasiveness, abundance, and superior quality compared to other similar tissues. Research, supported by over 160 peer-reviewed publications, confirms the efficacy and safety of using microfragmented fat in various body areas including shoulders, knees, hips, and feet.

This pioneering treatment by Drs. Fauser and Baroody at OSSC not only paves the way for future advancements in orthopaedic medicine but also reinforces the center's commitment to providing innovative care that adheres to the highest standards of excellence. The Orthopedic & Specialty Surgery is a leading multi-specialty surgical facility, located at Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group's Danbury location, providing outstanding surgical and patient care for a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.

Founded in 1988, the group has been at the forefront of diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal conditions. It is staffed by board-certified physicians specializing in various orthopaedic disciplines. For more details, visit somersortho.com.

