Dr. Doug's Baby Balm is a Safe, Effective Way to Soothe a Newborn

Made With Organic Ingredients, the Clean Skincare Solution Helps With a Variety of Concerns From Diaper Rashes to Eczema

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn babies are cute and cuddly. They're also defenseless — a factor that often keeps their parents up at night. In an infamous report released by the EWG (Environmental Working Group) over a decade ago, it was discovered that the average child is exposed to a staggering 27 different unsafe chemicals per day . And that was just taking body care products into account.

Dr. Doug's Balms

Since that time, many companies have wised up. Terms like "organic" and "natural" started to feature heavily in product packaging and marketing content. And yet, the number of chemicals continues to remain alarmingly high in many baby care products on the market — which is where Dr. Doug's Balms stands out from the crowd.

Dr. Doug's products are made with simple collections of truly organic ingredients. For instance, the company's flagship product, Dr. Doug's Original Miracle Balm , only uses seven total ingredients. When it comes to a baby's sensitive skin, the brand has developed an even more targeted solution in the form of its Baby Balm .

"Our Baby Balm is perfect for the parent who cares about chemicals and toxins but also wants to have effective solutions for their baby's skin," says eponymous co-founder "Dr. Doug" Strobel, "The ingredients are both organic and all-natural. They feature several of our Dr. Doug's staples, like beeswax and virgin coconut oil, while adding key additions like myrrh and tea tree oil."

The result of this specific baby-focused formula is a product that parents can safely use to address many of the peskiest skincare issues babies face. Along with being an effective everyday skincare maintenance tool, the multi-use product can help with diaper rashes and cradle cap. It can even help manage significant skincare challenges, like eczema.

Baby Balm creates a soothing moisture barrier that can calm cuts, cracks, and other skin irritations. Its dermatologist-tested and approved non-toxic list of ingredients also means it's safe to use around the face and lips. While there are many baby products available, Dr. Doug's has created a skincare option that truly meets the dual concern of modern parents: to provide effective care without exposing their children to unsafe chemicals and toxins in the process.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

Contact:

Natalie Gardner

President/Co-Owner

Dr. Doug's Balms

C: 219-613-8674

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Doug's Balms