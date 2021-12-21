Dr. Doug's Balms Are Ready to Serve When All Else Fails

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Doug's is a company that takes skincare back to its roots. The health and wellness brand is as simple as it is effective in its approach to healing, protecting, and restoring damaged skin.

Dr. Doug's Balms' line of skincare topicals was originally created by neurologist, veteran, and entrepreneur "Dr. Doug" Strobel. The doctor designed the balm as a way to help himself and his fitness companions care for their skin while they competed in various athletic races and competitions.

When the original "Miracle Balm" formula was first created, it was with a straightforward objective in mind: to reduce a large repertoire of skincare products and options into a single product.

"Everything started rather anecdotally," Dr. Doug explains, recalling his mindset when he went to assemble the first prototype of his popular topical. "Peppermint oil is good for you," he adds, "coconut oil has good properties, and so on." Also included in the original formula were popular healthcare ingredients, such as shea butter and olive oil, which are well-known for their skin-related health properties.

As Dr. Doug brought together several of his favorite individual care products, he began experimenting with ways to assemble them into a single, synergistic blend that could utilize all of their benefits at once.

The result was a topical salve that Dr. Doug's friends quickly dubbed his "miracle balm." The name stuck, and the unexpected skincare company was off to the races.

After his successful initial trials, Dr. Doug joined forces with co-founder Natalie Gardner to officially launch the Dr. Doug's Balms label. They codified his production process to ensure that everything stuck to a strict set of standards as they began to scale the developing business. To this day the balms continue to remain hand-crafted by the owner himself, who uses certified organic ingredients that are non-toxic, non-GMO, and cruelty- and paraben-free. The products are dermatologically approved, as well.

While the original formula was created with athletes in mind, its uses quickly ballooned from there. Each new addition to the line, from zinc and magnesium alternatives to topical bug repellants, has also been met with rave reviews. Over time, the Dr. Doug's Balms catalog has grown to house a variety of products that include options for eczema, personal care, and even versions of the original formula tailored to children.

True to the owners' desire to deliver effective products that solve real-world skincare problems, Dr. Doug's Balms also offers a 90-day 100% money-back guarantee. The Doctor welcomes feedback, too, much of which he uses to inform the direction, use, and ingredients of future products.

From its hometown, hand-crafted feel to its organic ingredients to its loyal customer base, Dr. Doug's Balms is proving that, even when it comes to something as seemingly minor as skincare, success comes from creating genuine solutions that solve real problems.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

