Dr. Doug's Natural Prescription for Too Much Summer Sun

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Doug's Balms started when "Dr. Doug" Strobel created what was later dubbed his " Miracle Balm " as a way to condense all of his athletic skincare treatments into a single, one-stop solution. The product — which exclusively taps into the power of organic and all-natural ingredients like Vitamin E, organic beeswax, and peppermint and lavender essential oils — was an instant hit, and it wasn't long before Strobel was looking for ways to expand on his initial success.

The entrepreneur, neurologist, and co-founder of his eponymous brand looked for a way to not just care for skin, but to help it heal quickly. The result was the development of the company's Miracle Balm + Clear Zinc formula. The topical adds naturally occurring Zinc Oxide and Titanium Dioxide to the Miracle Balm, creating a skincare product that can help heal scrapes and cuts without the toxins of chemical-based alternatives.

There is another benefit to this new formula, too: it helps block UV rays.

"Our Miracle Balm + Clear Zinc formula is a great form of natural sun protection," Strobel explains, "Its key ingredients act as a natural mineral barrier. On top of that, if you do have a sunburn, the product can accelerate healing. It's an all-natural, organic antioxidant, which gives the epidermis the nutrients it needs to heal. That means whether you're proactively protecting from the sun or reactively dealing with a nasty burn, this stuff can make a big difference."

Strobel also says that, as an added bonus, his formula doesn't leave any nasty, smeary leftovers when applied. Due to its unique combination of ingredients, irritation isn't a factor and there isn't any milky or sugary residue. The product is safe for all skin surfaces, too, including the face and lips, which makes it ideal for fidgety children. With the summer weather quickly approaching, Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm + Zinc formula is something that consumers will want to have on hand, both before and after they soak in some sun.

