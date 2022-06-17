Dr. Doug's Recovery Balm Can Help Men Manage That Post-Activity Pain

The Natural Skincare Brand Uses Arnica Montana and Magnesium to Provide Pain Relief and Reduce Muscle Soreness

CARMEL, Ind., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From organized sports to hiking to regular trips to the gym, there are many ways that men, including dads, manage to stay active. While this is good, often men operate with sub-par equipment that can hold them back and even harm them.

Dr. Doug's eponymous founder "Dr. Doug" Strobel is familiar with the struggle. "When I started returning to fitness as an older dad, I did whatever it took to get outside. I used old socks and even older running shoes. My first Obstacle Course Race was a blast, but it wore out my feet …and the rest of my body, too. That's where the inspiration for Dr. Doug's Recovery Balm came from."

Strobel's Recovery Balm formula taps into the inherent power of his original Miracle Balm, which uses potent organic ingredients, like Vitamin E, Beeswax, and essential oils, to deliver quality care that moisturizes, repairs, and replenishes the skin.

But the Recovery Balm takes things a step further. It incorporates soothing Arnica Montana sunflower cream and magnesium chloride salts found in seawater to deliver deeper, more effective pain relief. The combination actively works to reduce muscle soreness, bruising, and swelling. It also has the potential to ameliorate joint pain, stiffness, inflammation, nerve pain, and body aches — all of which are troublesome issues that active men are typically familiar with.

Along with helping with common activity-related ailments, such as knee pain and back pain, men who use Dr. Doug's Recovery Balm can also benefit from improved sleep thanks to the lack of physical pain. This can have an immeasurable improvement on their overall quality of life.

There's no cure-all to the aches and pains that come with an active lifestyle. As fathers and men, in general, strive to stay active as they age, it can be difficult to push through the discomfort. Dr. Doug's various topical balms, and especially the brand's Recovery Balm, provide an ideal way for men to manage their pain and stay active, no matter what their age, interest, or situation might be.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

