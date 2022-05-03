Dr. Doug's Topicals Address the Stress

The U.S.-Made Skincare Brand Has Created an Entire Toolkit to Reduce Stress and Restore the Body

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Doug's is a skincare brand dedicated to creating simple, organic, effective solutions to skin-related issues. Often these revolve around basic concerns that are no more than skin-deep. When addressed with the right ingredients, it's fairly easy to clear up a rash, heal a cut, or restore dry skin.

However, there are times when skincare can go a bit deeper and help address bigger concerns, like stress. Stress is a major factor for many people living in the 21st-century. The pandemic has only ramped up current stress levels, with the American Psychological Association reporting that two-thirds of American adults have claimed that they experienced not just stress but increased stress during the pandemic. That's stress on top of stress. This has led the organization to sound the alarm, stating that "We are facing a national mental health crisis that could yield serious health and social consequences for years to come."

There are many ways to address stress and mental health, as a whole. Some of these are psychological. Others are chemical. But at times, all that's really needed is a simple, natural solution that calms the body, helping the mind to relax and let go in the process.

Enter Dr. Doug's Stress Relief Toolkit .

Dr. Doug's Balms are topicals that are known for their restorative power. The company uses carefully selected ingredients, such as vitamin E, peppermint and lavender essential oils, Beeswax, Shea butter, and organic, extra virgin olive and coconut oils to create effective topicals. These organic ingredients are all present in Dr. Doug's popular Stress Relief Toolkit, as is the case with all of the company's topicals. However, with its stress-focused product, in particular, the brand has taken things up a notch.

For example, two of the three items that come in the kit are the twist-up and jar versions (for convenience and bulk, respectively) of the brand's Magnesium Balm . These are made of a variation of the original Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm formula. In fact, it's nearly identical with one major addition: magnesium chloride.

This has been shown to help with a variety of stress-related bodily concerns, including:

Reducing restless leg symptoms;

Addressing sore muscles and muscle cramps;

Providing relief for migraines, neuropathy, and fibromyalgia.

By applying Dr. Doug's Magnesium Balm, individuals can help their bodies rest and recover. This can improve sleep and have a tremendous impact on their overall state of mind, as well. This offers a safe, natural, and effective way to restore a sense of peace and serenity in a life that is currently defined by stress.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

