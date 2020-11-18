Dr. Dre and Feed Your City Challenge Team Up to Feed the City of Compton

Understanding the catastrophic effects the virus has had throughout Southern California and the rest of the country, Compton native and music icon Dr. Dre was eager to join the movement. Compton's Mayor, Aja Brown, will use Saturday's event to continue her pledge to empower Compton and build up equity in the community.

"Unity is within us all. By us working together we can serve the underserved," explained Dre of why he felt doing this event with Mayor Brown right before the Thanksgiving holiday was so important. "Thanksgiving is a special time to bring people together; people shouldn't have to worry about how they're going to feed their family for the holidays, so we accepted the challenge from Tony Draper and his team to generate that unity for Compton during these difficult times."

As more than 10 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, its effects have had disproportionate health and economic consequences on communities of color. This staggering statistic is one of the many elements that propelled FYCC into action to combat this deadly disease. They have steadily grown outreach and donations after every relief effort. Each of the nine cities during the campaign has received thousands of pounds of high quality produce, fresh meat and PPE supplies. Residents in each city are lined up hours before the start of the event to collect their free items from FYCC volunteers and celebrity host(s).

Who: Music industry legend Tony Draper (Suave House Records), Ricky Davis (NBA Veteran), Dr Dre (Hip Hop Icon), Aja Brown (Mayor of Compton)

What: Feed Your City Challenge

When: Saturday November 21st @ 2 pm

Where: Wilson Park (123 N. Rose St, Compton, CA 90221)

Why: As a second wave of COVID-19 continues to destroy our health and economic well-being, FYCC's mission is to be on the ground to supply families with healthy food, PPE supplies and resources to help them through these unprecedented times.

With a simple mission statement, 'to serve underserved communities,' 'Feed Your City Challenge' continues feeding those in need while challenging more cities to join. Previous events around the country included Norfolk, VA with recording artist Pusha T ; Petersburg VA with recording artist Trey Songz ; Brooklyn, NY with music executive Steven Victor in honor of Pop-Smoke; Oakland, CA with Grammy award-winning (and Oscar-nominated), producer/singer/songwriter Raphael Saadiq ; Los Angeles, CA with Grammy award-winning multi-platinum producer Mustard, singer Jhene Aiko and Grammy award-winning artist Roddy Ricch; Miami, FL with Grammy-nominated rapper/songwriter, entrepreneur, and record executive, Rick Ross ; Port Arthur, TX with retired NBA player and ESPN host Stephen Jackson ; Atlanta, GA with Def Jam recording artist 2 Chainz ; and Chicago, IL with actor, television host, comedian Nick Cannon .

About

Founded by music industry legend Tony Draper and retired NBA star Ricky Davis, the "Feed Your City Challenge" started as a local movement to feed underserved and underprivileged communities and has catapulted into a national movement for change. The organization's message is simple: 'to serve underserved communities.' Feed Your City Challenge is focused on providing underserved and underprivileged community members with healthy fresh groceries, meat, and essential PPE supplies. The organization plans to produce these challenges throughout the country and spread their message for the betterment of families.

