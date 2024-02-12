DR. DRE AND SNOOP DOGG LAUNCH READY TO DRINK GIN & JUICE BY DRE AND SNOOP

FOLLOWING A SURPRISE PERFORMANCE AT SUPER BOWL AFTERPARTY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Musical and cultural icons Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg kicked off the rollout of Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, the first ready to drink product from their new premium spirits company, with a surprise performance at the Super Bowl afterparty last night in Las Vegas.

Three decades after "Gin & Juice" left an indelible mark on popular culture and helped establish Dre and Snoop as groundbreaking hip-hop superstars, the pair are now known as much for their wide-ranging entrepreneurial ventures as for their game-changing music. With their premium beverage Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, they're taking over some new territory -- the spirits industry.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Snoop's classic debut album, Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre, the canned beverage is named, of course, for Snoop's beloved, Grammy-nominated 1994 classic song "Gin & Juice," and comes in four flavors: Citrus, Melon, Passionfruit, and Apricot. The canned cocktails are premium gin-based cocktails, crafted for an innovative experience with packaging designed by Ini Archibong. Product will be rolling out domestically throughout the US now through early spring. More offerings from the brand will be announced in the future.

"Together, we always try to create magic, we're having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us," says Dr. Dre. "There's passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We're shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target." "Look where we're at in our careers," says Snoop Dogg. "Look at our age and look at what we've done, and we still love each other, so why not do something together? A lot of times people have been in a relationship for thirty years and can't talk to each other, can't hang out, so it's just fun to be in a partnership with people that you actually love."

Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop will be distributed nationally through Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, the largest beverage distributor in the U.S. The spirit company will be led by Patrick Halbert, Andrew Gill and Rocco Milano, the founders from On The Rocks Cocktails. In addition to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, investors include Jimmy Iovine, Main Street Advisors, Marc Rowan and Tom Werner.

