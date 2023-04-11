Dr. Drew C. Popper, DMD, Board Certified Pediatric Dentist at Junior Smiles Pediatric Dentistry Advances Patient Care

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Smiles Pediatric Dentistry , is a children's dental practice located in Boca Raton, Florida. Dr. Popper and his team have made it their mission to provide children with high-quality dentistry for their long-term health. The team at Junior Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is focused on allowing their young patients to feel comfortable by creating an enjoyable experience at each and every appointment.

Dr. Drew Popper, Pediatric Dentist Boca Raton Junior Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Boca Raton

"It's not only important that the child has a great experience. We want to be sure the parent also has the ability to build trust with our team, and that they're an active participant in the treatment planning process," Dr. Popper explains.

Dr. Popper welcomes parents in the treatment room during visits whenever possible, to allow for transparent communication and trust. He is rated 5 stars on Google by hundreds of parents.

By staying up with the latest advancements in dentistry, Dr. Popper has the ability to give his patients the utmost care. Through education, he helps reassure parents on ways to prevent dental caries and other issues, while keeping their children healthy. Dr. Popper attends many educational courses to provide him with current treatment options, making Junior Smiles Pediatrics Dentistry a highly established dental practice that offers the latest in-patient care.

In 2014, Dr. Popper completed his dental studies at Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. He completed his residency in pediatric dentistry and The New York University Lutheran Medical Center in Tampa, Florida in 2016.

Learn why the team at Junior Smiles Pediatric Dentistry is a favorite among Boca Raton parents by scheduling and appointment today. https://juniorsmilesdentistrybocaraton.com (561) 210-7788).

