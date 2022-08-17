Dr. Eamonn Keogh, Co-Founder of FarmSense and Distinguished Professor, is Awarded the 2022 ACM SIGKDD Test of Time Award for His Important Impact in Data Mining

Award-Winning Paper Provides Framework for FarmSense' Comprehensive Insect Database; Hosting the Most Digitized Insect Information in the World

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FarmSense announces that co-founder and professor at University of California, Riverside, Dr. Eamonn Keogh, has been honored with the 2022 ACM SIGKDD Test of Time Award . This esteemed award is presented to authors of outstanding papers featured at past KDD conferences that have remained impactful to the community of data mining researchers over the last decade.

Concepts from Dr. Keogh's award-winning paper, "Searching and Mining Trillions of Time Series Subsequences Under Dynamic Time Warping" have contributed to the success of FarmSense's ability to manage their insect database — a demanding task considering FarmSense houses more digitized insect information than the rest of the world combined.

"I am greatly honored by this award," said Dr. Keogh. "The work in question allowed the community to examine datasets with trillions of objects for the first time, which was a game-changer for many research problems. Simply looking at more data allows models to be more accurate. That is also part of the reason FarmSense's models are so good at classifying insects, we simply have hundreds of millions of data points we can exploit."

FarmSense has been a pioneer in the field of computational entomology. Monitoring and identifying pests in commercial agriculture settings is a burden that has continued to plague farmers for decades. Dr. Keogh's expertise in data mining has been a key to developing an accurate and sustainable solution.

Earlier this year, FarmSense announced the launch of the FlightSensor™, a device that provides farmers with a real-time view of the species and quantity of pests in their fields. This real-time delivery of actionable intelligence enables operators to take immediate action to alleviate pest pressure, thus reducing excess pesticide use, labor, operating expenses, and their carbon footprint — all while improving crop yield in a sustainable manner.

To add to the prestige of the ACM SIGKDD Test of Time Award, Dr. Keogh's paper also won SIGKDD's Best Paper Award ten years ago. This is the first time in the organization's history that a single paper has won both awards as "many best papers tend not to live up to their promise", according to KDD.

Dr. Keogh is no stranger to major awards as within the past year he has also been recognized for the Nokia Bell Labs Award and the IEEE International Conference on Data Mining Research Contributions Award , the organization's highest recognition for research achievements in data mining. In addition to Dr. Keogh's awards, FarmSense has received substantial recognition as well, receiving over $2.2 million in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding , alongside awards and grants from numerous organizations (Microsoft, Google, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, National Science Foundation, National Institute of Health, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Defense, etc.). To learn more about FarmSense or the FlightSensor, visit https://www.farmsense.io .

About FarmSense: Founded in 2016, FarmSense helps farmers simplify pest management and take the guesswork out of insect monitoring. The company's patented technology provides real-time insect counts and classifications through a smart field sensor that connects wirelessly to the cloud.

