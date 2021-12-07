Dr. Eamonn Keogh, Co-Founder of Farmsense and Distinguished Professor, Recognized for Prestigious IEEE Data Mining Award in Computational Entomology

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FarmSense announces that Dr. Eamonn Keogh, co-founder and professor at University of California, Riverside has been honored with the 2021 IEEE International Conference on Data Mining Research Contributions Award - the organization's highest recognition for research achievements in data mining. The award committee explicitly cited Dr. Keogh's work in founding the area of computational entomology as one of the reasons he was granted this honor.

Dr. Eamonn Keogh

FarmSense is pioneering computational entomology to drive innovation in agriculture, where Dr. Keogh's expertise in data mining has helped to solve decades-old challenges in agricultural pest management. By combining novel classification algorithms, Farmsense developed its proprietary FlightSensor™, and can provide real-time insect counts for farmers, enabling faster access to critical data that can inform pesticide use and impact crop yield.

"It is a great honor to be recognized in this way, by such a reputable organization," said Dr. Keogh. "This award truly validates the power of computational approaches to solving real world problems. I am proud to have been honored for expanding data mining beyond social media and advertisements, to more socially important problems like understanding, and ultimately controlling, insects."

Dr. Keogh's award comes on the heels of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding that totals more than $2.2 million, which enabled the FarmSense team to test new classification models and algorithms that detect multiple commercially significant species as soon as they arrive in an area.



FarmSense plans to launch a FlightSensor model in 2022 that will focus on the navel orangeworm, a pest that is particularly problematic to California nuts. To learn more about FarmSense or the FlightSensor, visit https://www.farmsense.io/ .

About FarmSense: Founded in 2016, FarmSense helps farmers simplify pest management and take the guesswork out of insect monitoring. The company's patented technology provides real-time insect counts and classifications through a smart field sensor that connects wirelessly to the cloud.

