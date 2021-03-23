Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy® Eczema Cream and Daily Shampoo Now Available at Walgreens Stores Nationwide

These two popular Happy Cappy products will join a third already widely available at Walgreens stores: Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash , A Pediatrician's Solution ® for Seborrheic Dermatitis and dandruff. Many people refer to seborrheic dermatitis as "cradle cap." Children of all ages can use Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash to help fight the flaking, itching, and irritation associated with these specific conditions.

Long-time Happy Cappy users will be happy to know their favorite products are now conveniently stocked at their local Walgreens, and curious first-timers will have a chance to try them with ease. All Happy Cappy products are cruelty-free and vegan. They are also free of irritating fragrances, dyes, sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream

Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream is formulated to calm dry, irritated, and eczema-prone skin. This fast-absorbing eczema cream is clinically-tested, hypoallergenic, and works to hydrate and protect the skin without stinging or greasy residue.

Unlike other products that contain harmful chemicals, Happy Cappy Moisturizing Cream is made with natural ingredients to soothe symptoms and restore the delicate barrier. Even adults battling eczema flare-ups love the relief they get from the first application. For best results, use twice daily with either the Medicated or Daily Shampoo & Body Wash.

Happy Cappy Daily Shampoo & Body Wash

Dr. Eddie's daily eczema shampoo and body wash is a dermatologist-approved, non-soap cleanser with a low pH, which means it will not strip the skin of natural moisture or deplete barrier function. It is also gentle enough to use anywhere on the body from top to toe. Happy Cappy Daily Shampoo & Body Wash is made with 95% natural ingredients like Apple Fruit Extract, Aloe Vera, Oatmeal and Licorice Root Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, and Provitamin B5.

Eczema Relief Has Never Been Easier

Thanks to our new relationship with Walgreens, it's now more convenient than ever for parents and kids alike to get the relief they need from eczema symptoms. Shop for Happy Cappy products at your local Walgreens today!

