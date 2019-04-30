Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy Medicated Shampoo & Body Wash Launches in Walgreens Drugstores Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dr. Eddie's Happy Cappy Medicated Children's Shampoo & Body Wash for Seborrheic Dermatitis & Dandruff ( https://happycappyshampoo.com ) today announced its launch into select Walgreens drugstores nationwide with a store finder on Walgreens.com.

The leading drugstore retailer in the U.S. has partnered with Happy Cappy to offer parents an over the counter pediatrician's solution to fight flaking, itching, redness, scaling, and irritation on the scalp and skin for children of all ages.

Board Certified Pediatrician and creator of Happy Cappy, Dr. Eddie Valenzuela, comments, "Until now there was no children's seborrheic dermatitis shampoo and body wash. I wanted to create a shampoo and body wash that would specifically be for children of all ages that contained an FDA approved active ingredient, pyrithione zinc, which has been proven safe and effective for many decades for relief of dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. Many people refer to seborrheic dermatitis as 'cradle cap.' My product also contains the natural ingredient Licorice Root Extract to help soothe redness behind ears, under armpits, and in neck folds. Parents are going to love this quick and safe solution, that is fragrance free, dye free, sulfate free and dermatologist tested for their kids!"

Happy Cappy's gentle paraben free, phthalate free, alcohol free, and BPA free formula eliminates flaking while still leaving the skin and hair soft and smooth. It is also cruelty-free and vegan.

Walgreens is the first national retailer to carry Happy Cappy. Find a store near you via: https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/happy-cappy-childrens-medicated-shampoo--body-wash-for-seborrheic-dermatitis--dandruff-fragrance-free/ID=prod6399236-product

