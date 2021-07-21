Dr. Eduardo Padrón, President Emeritus at Miami Dade College & Chair of the Concordia Leadership Council Nominations Committee, announces the appointment of 5 individuals to the Concordia Leadership Council

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia , the New York-based nonprofit that builds cross-sector partnerships through its global convenings, today announces the appointment of five distinguished individuals to its Leadership Council:

Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker , Founder of Susan G. Komen and Co-Founder of Promise Fund of Florida

Founder of and Co-Founder of Promise Fund of Lord Dr. Michael Hastings CBE , Chancellor of Regent's University London

, Chancellor of Regent's University London Gillian Tett , U.S. Editor-at-Large & Chair of the Editorial Board at The Financial Times

, U.S. Editor-at-Large & Chair of the Editorial Board at The Financial Times Nate Morris , Founder & CEO of Rubicon

, Founder & CEO of Rubicon Carmen Castillo , President & CEO of SDI International Corporation

"I could not be more pleased with our recent meeting of the Concordia Leadership Council Nominations Committee and the excellent nominees put forward. These five new members share our vision for the organization and its mission. Their active engagement and support will play a vital role in building Concordia for the future," commented Dr. Eduardo Padrón, Ph.D., President Emeritus at Miami Dade College, Chair of the Leadership Council Nominations Committee, and Concordia Leadership Council Member.

The Concordia Leadership Council is a powerful roster of former heads of state, leaders of industry, and policy experts with practical experience at every level of government and business, with the role of providing counsel and guidance on the development and growth of Concordia.

Leadership Council Members are nominated by Concordia's key stakeholders—the Board of Directors, Leadership Council, Senior Advisors, Advisors, and Staff—for their significant contributions in their field of work, their unique expertise, and their personal commitment to improving the world. They are then confirmed by a majority of the Concordia Leadership Council Nominations Committee, which consists of the following five members of the Leadership Council:

Committee Chair: Dr. Eduardo Padrón , Ph.D., President Emeritus, Miami Dade College

, Ph.D., President Emeritus, College John Koudounis , CEO, Calamos Investments

, CEO, Calamos Investments Dr. Kerry Healey , President, Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream

, President, Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream Dikembe Mutombo, Chairman & President, Dikembe Mutombo Foundation

Cherie Blair , Founder & Chair, Omnia Strategy

The full list of Leadership Council Members can be found here .

Concordia will host its 11th Annual Summit the week of September 20, 2021 in-person and digitally. The Concordia Annual Summit is the leading global platform alongside the UN General Assembly. To attend, click here .

For press enquiries, contact Rita Lockheart at [email protected] .

About Concordia: Concordia is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that builds meaningful partnerships for positive social impact. As equal parts convener, campaigner, and idea incubator, Concordia is actively fostering cross-sector collaboration to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

SOURCE Concordia

Related Links

http://concordia.net

