Dr. Edward Picardi MD Signs Up for Samaritan's Purse Once Again

Liberia is an even smaller nation with a population of more than four million. If you are a male, the probability of dying in the country is 249 per 1,000 people. The country was almost brought down to its knees by the Ebola epidemic in 2014-2015.



In both countries, malnutrition and widespread hunger are the primary challenges confronting children. Dr. Picardi said volunteering for Liberia and Togo was not an easy decision to make.



"There are travel advisories for both Liberia and Togo due to Ebola and Lassa Fever. A missionary doctor died there in 2016 due to Ebola/Lassa Fever," he says.



What is the Samaritan's Purse



According to its website, the Samaritan's Purse is a Christian group committed to offering physical and spiritual assistance to communities battered by the ravages of war, natural disaster, famine, poverty, and pandemic.



Because it's a Christian organization, Dr. Picardi not only lends his expertise as a surgeon but also shares his experiences in the effort to spread the word of God.



However, Dr. Picardi has already proven that he is willing to risk his career and even life in the service of others. First was when he volunteered for the military even if he would have earned more in private practice.



The second was when he staked his career when he spoke out against the HillaryCare and ObamaCare starting in the 1990s. He even lost his medical license in 2013 in the process.



The Nebraska Medical Board gave back his license after a thorough review. On the day he was reinstated, he also got a call for volunteer work with the Samaritan's Purse.

