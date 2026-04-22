Dr. Electric Explains What Colorado Springs Homeowners Should Check Before Summer Electrical Demand Peaks

The Colorado Springs electrical company outlines the panel and wiring issues that surface during high-demand summer months in the Pikes Peak region.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer in Colorado Springs puts residential electrical systems under sustained load that low-demand months never reveal. Central AC, outdoor lighting, and increased household activity all draw simultaneously from panels that, in many older Pikes Peak region homes, were never sized for that combined demand.

Rick, owner of Dr. Electric, has spent decades serving homeowners across Colorado Springs. The summer call pattern, he says, is predictable every year.

"Systems that coasted through winter start showing their limitations the moment AC runs continuously," said Rick. "Breakers trip, outlets stop working, lights flicker — these aren't random. They're the electrical system communicating that something needs attention."

Circuit capacity is the first thing worth evaluating. Homes built in Colorado Springs before the 1990s were wired for a fraction of modern household demand. Adding high-draw appliances or equipment to an already loaded panel creates risk that doesn't always announce itself obviously.

Outdoor GFCI protection is another common gap in older homes. Colorado Springs summers bring afternoon thunderstorms that create surge exposure — and exterior outlets without proper ground fault protection are a liability that's straightforward to address before the season starts.

Loose connections are the least visible concern and often the most serious. Thermal expansion and contraction over years of use introduces resistance at connection points. Under sustained summer load, that resistance generates heat in places nobody sees until a problem is already advanced.

Dr. Electric serves residential clients throughout Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. Free estimates are available. More information at drelectricllc.com or by calling (719) 232-3047.

Dr. Electric is a licensed, insured residential electrical company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, serving homeowners throughout the Pikes Peak region. With decades of experience, the company offers same-day service, free estimates, and holds a BBB A+ rating.

Contact: Rick, Owner | (719) 232-3047 | [email protected] | drelectricllc.com

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SOURCE Dr. Electric