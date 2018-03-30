Dr. Elena Eustache, From the Eustache Institute, is About to Unveil an Exhilarating and Original App Called LoveTheApp Specifically Designed for People Who Desire to Be in Long Term Committed Relationships

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned love and relationship expert, Dr. Elena Eustache, also known as the Encyclopedia of love, is launching a new and exciting app called "LoveTheApp." LoveTheApp is an advanced online tool designed for users who are genuinely seeking life-long committed relationships or marriage. The idea behind LoveTheApp was inspired by Dr. Eustache's desire to help bring true love into the lives of all who wish to find it. As a highly sought after couple and relationship expert, Dr. Eustache has helped thousands of people find their soul mates and she hopes this app will help even more people discover the love they've always longed for as well.

"All you need is love," said Dr. Elena Eustache, creator of the LoveTheApp. "Today's world has become a very challenging place in which to find true love. The loss of values, morals, respect, trust, and commitment make this endeavor seemingly impossible, with instant gratification playing an underlying role in today's society. The desire to build relationships, marriages and families seem to be lost. Quantity over quality seems to be the driving force behind most dating sites. 'Quick hookups' and 'casual dating' have become the new relationship status of many. Although the majority of today's society seems to want a quick 'one night of love' fix, there are a countless number of people who long for that happily-ever-after relationship. This is why I created LoveTheApp and why it differs from other dating app's and sites."

Eustache defines her brand as a tough, straightforward, no games, approach, and users can also expect that same position from LoveTheApp. This one of a kind app is not a casual dating application or dating site. Users will be able to search for, identify and connect with others who also aspire to be in a committed 'forever' relationship, like marriage or a lifelong partner, who also shares their needs and goals. For example, someone who may want to have children, coupled with someone who might already have children in the hopes of merging their families. The possibilities are endless! This new app will definitely help numerous people find the right person for them, minus all the games and nonsense. In addition to LoveTheApp, Dr. Eustache's first book titled, "The cure to your broken heart," will be released in stores and on Amazon this summer.

LoveTheApp, created by Dr. Elena Eustache, is uniquely designed for users who are truly seeking a long-lasting commitment, marriage, family, and children. LoveTheApp is a safe place, where can you find the love of your life. Please visit www.LoveTheApp.com for more details.

Dr. Elena Eustache, founder of the Eustache Institute and also known as the Encyclopedia of Love, has a Ph.D. in Psychology and Cognitive Behavior Therapy. In addition to being a relationship expert to the stars, as well as a respected individual counselor, Dr Eustache is the Executive Producer and host of The Dr. Elena Eustache Show on Instagram, where she interviews many of today's hottest celebrities and offers up the "Do's and Don'ts" of love and relationships. Currently, Dr. Eustache is writing her first self-help book on the subject of love and relationships titled, "The cure to your broken heart," anticipated in stores and on Amazon summer of 2018. You can also enjoy her weekly, Encyclopedia of Love, BLOG at www.DrElenaEustache.com and find her on Facebook.

