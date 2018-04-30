Dr. Elke Leeds Named Academic Vice President of WGU's College of Information Technology

Most recently, Leeds served as KSU's Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and Associate Professor of Information System. She previously served as Assistant Vice President of Technology Enhanced Learning and Executive Director of Distance Learning at KSU. While in these roles, she led the university's Technology Enhanced Learning Division, which provides support to technology infrastructure, strategic initiatives, academic programs, faculty, and student services. In addition, she expanded KSU's online degree programs reach with the addition of 60 new online degree, certificate, and endorsement offerings.

"Dr. Leeds' extensive experience in technology-enhanced learning and developing courses across instructional methodologies will be a great benefit to WGU," said Sarah DeMark, WGU's Vice President of Program Development. "Her leadership will influence the College of IT's student-focused outcomes across the nation."

WGU's College of IT, which currently has more than 14,000 students enrolled in all 50 states, is a member of the Microsoft IT Academy, the National Cybersecurity Watch, and STEMconnector. WGU is a good fit for busy adults because of its competency-based approach to education, which allows students to study and learn on their schedules and advance as soon as they have mastered course materials. Students can draw on the knowledge and skills they have gained from previous experience and education, moving quickly through material they already know so that they can take the time they need to learn new material. Students have 24/7 access to their course materials, and faculty members provide one-on-one support. Terms are six months long, and students are charged a low, flat-rate tuition per term, regardless of the number of courses completed. Many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing their degrees sooner, saving both time and money.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves 97,000 students nationwide and has 106,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Follow WGU:

http://www.facebook.com/wgu.edu

http://www.linkedin.com/companies/western-governors-university

http://twitter.com/wgu

http://www.youtube.com/WesternGovernorsUniv

http://google.com/+wgu

http://news.wgu.edu/news/news.xml

Contact for media inquiries:

Joan Mitchell – VP of Public Relations

801-428-5463

jmitchell@wgu.edu

Contact for enrollment information:

866-225-5948

wgu.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-elke-leeds-named-academic-vice-president-of-wgus-college-of-information-technology-300639132.html

SOURCE Western Governors University

Related Links

http://www.wgu.edu

