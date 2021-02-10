Dr. Elsey's Moves Cat Litter Production Facility to Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Elsey's, a veterinarian-owned cat product brand, has finished completion on a production facility in the state capital of Wyoming.

Located at Swan Ranch in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the brand's new facility offers closer access to the source of silver sodium bentonite clay and better access to the railroad system used for product transportation.

Dr. Elsey's Cheyenne Production Plant

"At 180,000 square feet, the new production facility, including rail shed, is four times the size of Dr. Elsey's previous facility located in Englewood, Colorado," said CEO Aaron Westcott.

The increase in space offers new opportunities for the brand to further expand its product line of solution-based litter products for cats and meet the complex needs of pet owners.

"We try to speak for the cat," said company founder Dr. Bruce Elsey. "Coming at this from a feline veterinarian perspective, I think we've been able to hone in on what cats need. We've always put ourselves in the pet's paws, always identifying what is best for the animal, not for publicity."

Dr. Elsey's offers a variety of highly rated litters, including Cat Attract™ and Ultra. The first of its kind, Cat Attract™ is the only litter designed for cats that do not consistently use their litter box. Blended with a natural herbal attractant, Cat Attract™ is the problem cat training litter. Non-use of the litter box is the number one behavioral reason cats are abused or surrendered to shelters. Dr. Elsey's works to keep cats in happy homes by offering a free Litter Box Solutions Booklet in every box or bag. Ultra, recently named "The Best Cat Litter" by Wirecutter, offers excellent clumping and prevents moisture from reaching the bottom of the litter box tray. This low tracking litter is 99% dust-free and keeps your home clean and odor-free.

About Dr. Elsey's

Dr. Elsey's is a veterinarian owned cat product brand dedicated to creating products that solve the complex needs of pet owners. Founded in 1987 with the first all-natural clumping cat litter, Dr. Elsey's line of products has since grown to include a variety of premium litters that address the health and behavioral needs of cats in every stage of life. With the mission to enhance the lives of pets to the degree in which they enrich ours, Dr. Elsey's strives to put heart, soul and science into their line of specialty cat litters and food.

