Dr. Emad Kandil Achieves Milestone of 100 Microwave Ablation Cases in Thyroid Care

Dr. Kandil, a pioneering expert in thyroid surgery and minimally invasive techniques, has been instrumental in advancing MWA as a safe and effective alternative to traditional thyroid surgery. His completion of 100 cases highlights the precision, efficiency, and clinical value of MWA, offering patients faster recovery times, reduced procedural risks, and improved quality of life.

To honor this achievement, Baird Medical presented Dr. Kandil with a Certificate of Excellence, recognizing his leadership in advancing thyroid care and his dedication to adopting cutting-edge solutions for better patient outcomes.

As MWA technology continues to evolve, Baird Medical is committed to driving innovation and expanding access to advanced thyroid care. Through ongoing collaboration with leading physicians and investment in physician education, Baird aims to deliver even greater value to the medical community and the patients they serve.

About Baird Medical

Baird Medical is a leading provider of minimally invasive microwave ablation (MWA) technology, offering advanced treatment solutions for conditions such as thyroid nodules, breast disease, uterine fibroids, and liver cancer. A publicly traded company on NASDAQ, Baird Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through precision, efficiency, and safety in its innovative medical devices. For more information, please visit https://bairdmed.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events or Baird Medical's future financial or operational performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Baird Medical and its management, are inherently uncertain. Risks and uncertainties may emerge over time, and it is not possible to anticipate all potential factors that could affect Baird Medical's business and financial performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that Baird Medical may not achieve its expansion goals in the United States, China, or other markets; (2) changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions that impact Baird Medical's operations; (3) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from ongoing business initiatives or strategic transactions; (4) regulatory developments and compliance with applicable laws; (5) risks related to the development, commercialization, and market acceptance of Baird Medical's products; and (6) other risks and uncertainties detailed in Baird Medical's filings with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Baird Medical undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Eric Huang, PR Liaison

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd.

Phone: +1 (888) 508-6228

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE BDMD