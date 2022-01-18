Dr. Emil Nutrition Launches Total Gut Complex

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Emil Nutrition's new Total Gut Complex combines the power of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to create an all-in-one gut health nutritional supplement that provides an efficient way to stimulate, grow more and boost good bacteria for strengthened gut health. With 70 percent of the immune system living in the gut, the hyperfocus on understanding and improving overall gut health is critical as we face continued public and personal health challenges in the face of a global pandemic.

Dr Emil Nutrition Total Gut Complex

"Filled with a diverse universe of microorganisms, your gut is the engine of so many of your body's most important functions, from your digestion and immune systems to your brain and beyond," said Dr. Emil Hodzovic , founder of Dr. Emil Nutrition. "Your gut health is also the first line of defense for many harmful agents, so it's important to arm it with everything it needs to thrive. Our Total Gut Complex product includes the complete solution of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics all in one."

The ingredients in Total Gut Complex include Tributyrin (as CoreBiome®), Shitake Mushroom Extract, Lactospore Bacillus Coagulans, Lions Mane Mushroom Extract, Maitake Mushroom Extract, Maitake Mushroom Extract, Reishi Mushroom Extract. It's the only all-in-one gut health solution that includes a prebiotic mushroom blend comprised of shitake, maitake, reishi and lion's mane, delivering fuel to the digestive and immune systems.

Added to help multiply the impact of probiotics, the postbiotic formula of Total Gut Complex is made with CoreBiome®. This popular postbiotic, a patent-pending short chain fatty acid developed by Compound Solutions, is foundational to gut health in many ways, including the delivery of butyrate to the colon where it helps maintain the integrity of intestinal lining.

Demand for digestive-related products in North America is growing, following a historic year of growth in the supplement industry - gut health and wellness is of top concern to many Americans. One in four U.S. consumers reporting digestive health issues on almost a daily basis. Total Gut Complex is designed to make maintaining your gut health simple - helping customers build up their first line of defense through a unique and seamless process.

Total Gut Complex is currently available at DrEmilNutrition.com , GNC , Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and iHerb.com.

For more information about Total Gut Complex and other products please visit dremilnutrition.com

About Dr. Emil Nutrition

Holding degrees in both medicine from renowned research institution Cardiff University and Sports + Exercise Science, Dr. Emil Hodzovic has the dual distinction of having a clinical background and being a respected authority in nutrition and supplementation. During his parallel careers as a personal trainer, Dr. Emil recognized a critical flaw in the supplement space: too much emphasis on appearance and performance—and zero concern for making holistic health and happiness accessible to everyone. The Dr. Emil Nutrition brand is less about elite-level intensity, and more about everyday empowerment. Leveraging his unique blend of academic and clinical experience and hands-on expertise, Dr. Emil has created a premium supplement system designed to support anyone seeking a better version of themselves, from the fitness phenom to the weekend warrior and everyone in between. Our products are full of potential, like you. And of course, they're 100% free of hormones, hype, dairy, gluten, GMOs, gimmicks and empty promises.

As a dietary supplement, this product is intended to take two capsules once a day, with at least 80z of water or as directed by a healthcare professional. Do not exceed recommended dosage in 24-hour period.

This product is not intended for pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, or people with a medical condition. Consult with your health care provider before using this or any dietary supplement.

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or prevent any disease or health condition.

SOURCE Dr. Emil Nutrition